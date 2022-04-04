Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market to Boost in Coming Years – Projected to Reach Worth 114.7 Million Tons in 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market during the forecast period on account of the factors such as rising urbanization, high population growth, rise in disposable income, and the increasing demand for fast-moving consumer goods. Moreover, China alone accounted for more than 15% of the global market share in 2021. Thus, these factors are expected to propel the demand for the PET resin in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period 2022-2028.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market can be primarily attributed to expanding food and beverage industry, rise in PET collection coupled with augmenting recycling rates in Europe as well as demand for recyclable and sustainable materials…



A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm; BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market was 80.9 million tons in 2021 and is projected to reach 114.7 million tons by the year 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period of 2022-2028. The expansion in the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market can be primarily attributed to the large array of properties exhibited by PET resins. These are very lightweight in nature and are colorless. These plastics are known to be re- usable owing to the fact that they don’t percolate any chemicals. Moreover, they are safe for the human which makes them most appropriate material for manufacturing food packaging products. Thus, the global PET resin market is likely to register substantial during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Rapid Growth of Food and Beverage Industries in The Asia-Pacific Driving the Global Market Growth

The rising urbanization, high population growth, rise in disposable income, the on-the-go consumption and takeaway culture and the increasing demand for fast-moving consumer goods have caused a surge in the expansion of the food and beverage industry throughout the world, specifically on the emerging countries of India as well as China. The growing food and beverage industry has created a heavy demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin as the food packaging material. Moreover, the employment of PET products is increasing at a remarkable rate due to their advantages over the conventional packaging plastics. These factors are likely to propel the growth rate of the PET resin market during the forecast period 2022-2028.





Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-resin-market/report-sample

PET Bottles Accounted for The Largest Market Share and Likely to Grow with The Highest CAGR

According to IBWA, bottles accounted the largest beverage category by volume in 2020. Moreover, around 23% of the bottles are being used for water storage purposes in the United States. PET bottles find various other applications. Such as PET bottles filled with fly ash, sand, dirt, or other substances like domestic plastic garbage, on being adequately compacted, are used as a construction material as a substitute for conventional bricks. Furthermore, PET bottles are used for disinfection purposes as they allow ultraviolet rays to pass through them. All these factors play a proactive role in the greater adoption of PET bottles thus accounting for their larger market share.

Impact of COVID-19 On The Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world witnessed one of the worst recessions since WW2. The global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market has also been brutally impacted by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several governments around the world imposed rigorous lockdowns thus vividly hampering the building and, transportation, packaging, electrical, and electronics industries, which are the most important end-user industries for the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market. Nevertheless, with the improving market circumstances in the post COVID era, the growth of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market is likely to recover during the forecast period.





Please Visit Press Release of global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-resin-market-projected-to-reach-worth-114-7-million-tons-in-2028

Asia-Pacific Region Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR in The Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin Market.

In terms of regional analysis, the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market has been classified into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa. Amidst the segmentation, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest growing market in the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin owing to the existence of a large packaging sector in the region. Moreover, China is the largest consumer of PET bottles as well as PBT electronic products. Additionally, an evolving middle class, rising economic growth, surging OEM production and fast-paced urbanization are the propelling factors for the Asia-Pacific polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market.

Competitive Landscape

The global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market is a semi-consolidated market. The key players operating in the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market are Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, JBF Industries Ltd, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation., SABIC, Reliance Industries Limited., RTP Company, Vikas Ecotech Ltd., TEIJIN LIMITED, Hitachi, Ltd., NEO GROUP, UAB; DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Filatex India Limited, Polyplex, Retal Industries LTD., Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co., the Mitsubishi Chemical and other prominent players. The players maintain their dominance in the market by enhancing their production capabilities, research, and development activities, and launching improved products for the customers. Different strategies are adopted like engaging in strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and collaborations.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The report's in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin market ­along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the market's growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

Recent Developments

January 2022: NN, a Vietnamese PET converter, was planned to be acquired by the Indorama Ventures. Currently, the company is in the process of obtaining shares in NN. The proposed acquisition is intended to assist IVL in consolidating its market position in the packaging sector in Asia-Pacific areas to attain high growth.

September 2021: The global packaging solutions and recycling specialist, the ALPHA Group announced the investment in the construction of a recycling plant at Targu Mures, Romania as a part of a joint venture along with its partners. The plastic granulates that will be recycled there will come from the PET collected from household waste. They will be used to produce new PET bottles.

Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million, Volume in Million Tons Market Coverage United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By product type, by end-use industry and by region Key Players The key players operating in the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin market are Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, JBF Industries Ltd, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation., SABIC, Reliance Industries Limited., RTP Company, Vikas Ecotech Ltd., TEIJIN LIMITED, Hitachi, Ltd., NEO GROUP, UAB; DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Filatex India Limited, Polyplex, Retal Industries LTD., Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Co., the Mitsubishi Chemical. and other prominent players

By Product Type

Bottles

Sheet & Films

Consumer Goods

Food Packaging

Others

By End-Use Industry

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Construction

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Please Find Below Some Related Report:

















About Us:

Blue Weave Consulting provides all-inclusive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer comprehensive market research reports by analyzing qualitative and quantitative data to boost your business solution's performance. BWC has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are a promising digital MI solutions company providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com