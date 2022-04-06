Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2026

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 1717.0 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for medical oxygen concentrates

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Medical Oxygen Concentrators market was valued at USD 1717.0 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3078.3 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The key factors driving the growth of medical oxygen concentrators market are the increasing prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and technological advancements. According to the WHO, there were about 251 million cases of COPD in 2016, globally, and 3.17 million deaths due to the same in 2015. The main cause of this is the high level of air pollution and the growing number of smokers. The growing awareness regarding the use of these products in order to significantly enhance the quality of life provides favorable growth opportunities for the market. In addition to this, the growing geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to chronic diseases, will also augment the demand of the product, thereby accelerating the global market.

The Medical oxygen concentrators industry is much fragmented and includes a large number of manufacturing giants and emerging players. The emerging players have a good opportunity to enter the Medical Oxygen Concentrates industry, owing to developments in the industry and high demand from end-use industries. Industry leaders are adopting strategies such as a merger, acquisitions, expansion, and partnership to maintain their position in the industry. For instance, in April 2019, Inogen, Inc. launched One G5 portable product in the US. The Inogen One G5 is superior to other portable products presently available in the US homecare market, which is designed for use within the homecare setting.

The products in this industry provide a sustainable and cost-effective source of medical O2 to health facilities with reliable power. They are devices that draw in air from the environment and pass it through molecular sieve beds to concentrate room O2 to therapeutic levels for delivery to the patient. The therapy for treatment of hypoxemia involves the delivery of concentrated O2 to the patient to improve and stabilize blood O2 saturation levels. It is critical to understand its indications and clinical use. Guidelines for the safe administration of O2 differ across broad applications; the required flow rate and concentration of O2 delivered may vary depending on the patient’s age and condition. Pulse oximetry should be used in conjunction with these products to identify hypoxemic patients and monitor the therapy procedures to promote its efficient and safe use.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Chart Industries, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, Devilbiss Healthcare LLC, Nidek Medic, among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Medical Oxygen Concentrators market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market Segmentation:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Portable oxygen concentrators

Stationary oxygen concentrators

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Homecare

Non-Homecare

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Continuous Flow

Pulse Dose

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

