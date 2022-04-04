Global Laboratory Automation Market valued at $4.5 billion (2021), is set to witness a healthy growth of 8% to reach $6.8 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- BRUSSELS, Belgium, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Medi-Tech Insights: Integration of automation, AI, & machine learning (ML) in laboratory workflows, transformative benefits of laboratory automation, technological advancements in automation and increased spending in healthcare are key factors driving the growth of global Laboratory Automation Market.

Over the past decade, automation has become indispensable in laboratories globally, with manual processes being replaced by machines in every area of science and technology. The market continues to witness several new product launches. For instance,

In March 2022, Biosero, a developer of laboratory automation solutions expanded its laboratory automation capabilities with the launch of several new products and features in the company’s Green Button Go software suite. The software allows scientists to automate workflows ranging from a single workstation to operations that span multiple labs.



Automation, AI, and ML set to bolster the Laboratory Automation Market Growth

Integration of AI and automation in laboratory workflows not only reduces several manual processes of lab testing but also streamlines logistics and accessioning, and helps optimize delivery and use of resources. The automation of processes, workflows, and data enables laboratories to reduce downtime, increase stability and optimize efficiency.

Machine learning is also expected to play a critical role in developing effective molecular diagnostics. Machine learning-based diagnostics will be the key to simplifying and automating the R&D process, allowing scientists to respond rapidly to testing needs.

Citing these potential benefits, laboratories across the globe are leveraging AI/ML to automate workflows, triage and prioritize samples, distinguish between conditions, authenticate results, and perform quality checks.

“The advantage of automation is that instruments are more powerful, can aggregate data more quickly, and can find analytical insights that otherwise wouldn’t be found.” - CEO, Diagnostics Technology Company, United States

Skill Gap in Technology, Shortage of Skilled Professionals and Sluggish Adoption of Automation by Small & Medium-Sized Laboratories - Major Deterrents for the Laboratory Automation Market

The skill gap in handling state-of-the-art software designed to automate the machinery performing laboratory tasks and shortage of skilled and trained professionals for operating the advanced laboratory equipment which requires specialized skill sets presents a major challenge in embracing laboratory automation.

Due to high maintenance & service costs associated with laboratory informatics solutions, the adoption of laboratory automation solutions has been slow among small & medium-sized laboratories.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Laboratory Automation Market

The global Laboratory Automation market is marked by key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Gilson, BMG Labtech, Aurora Biomed.

