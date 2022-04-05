Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Executive Order Bolstering the Affordable Care Act and Lowering Costs for Working Families

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Biden signed an executive order that will address the "family glitch" in the Affordable Care Act:

“I commend President Biden, alongside former President Obama and Vice President Harris, for signing an executive action today addressing the ‘family glitch’ that has long prevented many working families from accessing affordable health care. With today’s executive order, coverage will become more affordable for nearly a million more Americans, and 200,000 more will gain coverage. Additionally, many hard-working families will see lower premiums. “This builds on the success we have had strengthening the Affordable Care Act through enhanced subsidies in the American Rescue Plan, which have lowered premiums for 9 million Americans by an average of $50 per month per person. Democrats will continue the fight to bring down health care costs for Americans by protecting these subsidies, continuing the fight to lower prescription drug prices through negotiation, capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month, and working to expand access to affordable coverage for all.”