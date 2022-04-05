Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Fred Upton

“I’ve served with Fred Upton for thirty-six years. During that time, I’ve known few who have been as faithful to conviction, principle, and duty than Fred, who has represented Michigan’s Sixth District with great ability and great humility. The people of southwestern Michigan have been well served, and they will surely miss having Fred as their advocate in Washington. I will miss having him as a colleague, though he will certainly remain a friend, a partner in playing Hearts, and a friendly rival during Maryland-Michigan basketball games. “Though of different parties, we have found common ground and common causes, and Fred is an individual for whom results and principle matter more than the letter after someone’s name. That has made him a very effective Member and leader. He has crossed the aisle to join with Democrats on key votes that demonstrated his convictions and values. Fred has always put country over party, including when he stood up for our democracy and to ensure the certification of our elections.

“When Fred served as Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, he and I worked together to advance the bipartisan 21st Century CURES Act to fund research at the National Institutes of Health and help find treatments and cures for rare diseases. Earlier in his career he worked to overcome a veto to enact legislation in support of stem cell research that has led to important breakthroughs in health care. I have enjoyed working with Fred to pursue bipartisan solutions and encourage consensus-building in the House – as well as serving as Co-Chair with him of the Congressional Friends of Denmark Caucus and traveling overseas together to promote American interests abroad. “I join in thanking Fred for his decades of service to Michigan, to the House, and to our country. I wish him and his wife Amey and their family all the best as he prepares to step down at the end of this Congress.”