Submit Release
News Search

There were 701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,085 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Fred Upton

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after Congressman Fred Upton (MI-06) announced that he will not seek re-election at the end of the 117th Congress:

“I’ve served with Fred Upton for thirty-six years.  During that time, I’ve known few who have been as faithful to conviction, principle, and duty than Fred, who has represented Michigan’s Sixth District with great ability and great humility.  The people of southwestern Michigan have been well served, and they will surely miss having Fred as their advocate in Washington.  I will miss having him as a colleague, though he will certainly remain a friend, a partner in playing Hearts, and a friendly rival during Maryland-Michigan basketball games.    “Though of different parties, we have found common ground and common causes, and Fred is an individual for whom results and principle matter more than the letter after someone’s name.  That has made him a very effective Member and leader.  He has crossed the aisle to join with Democrats on key votes that demonstrated his convictions and values.  Fred has always put country over party, including when he stood up for our democracy and to ensure the certification of our elections. 

“When Fred served as Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, he and I worked together to advance the bipartisan 21st Century CURES Act to fund research at the National Institutes of Health and help find treatments and cures for rare diseases.  Earlier in his career he worked to overcome a veto to enact legislation in support of stem cell research that has led to important breakthroughs in health care.  I have enjoyed working with Fred to pursue bipartisan solutions and encourage consensus-building in the House – as well as serving as Co-Chair with him of the Congressional Friends of Denmark Caucus and traveling overseas together to promote American interests abroad.   “I join in thanking Fred for his decades of service to Michigan, to the House, and to our country.  I wish him and his wife Amey and their family all the best as he prepares to step down at the end of this Congress.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congressman Fred Upton

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.