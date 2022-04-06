Cleaning Robot Market Growing at 22.40% CAGR to be Worth USD 36.63 Billion by 2028

Cleaning Robot Market

Cleaning robots are witnessing growth at a rapid rate due to increase in their efficiency levels.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cleaning Robot Market size is expected to reach USD 36.63 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 22.4% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Cleaning robots can do heavy duty work with high level of efficiency that human cleaners are unable to achieve due to limitations of human capacity. Cleaning robots can perform complex tasks such as patrolling the house via cameras from an app on the phone, UV sterilization, and others in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, and can reduce the amount of time, money, and electricity required for cleaning operations.

Cleaning is one of the complex tasks, especially for elderly and disabled people, which can be made simpler and easier with the help of cleaning robots. Cleaning robots have been developed to sweep floors, wash dishes, and wipe windows in domestic environment, and to support human as a caretaker or domestic support. Surging geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase demand for these robots and thus, drive market revenue growth.

OEMs are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence to develop cleaning robots, especially for floor cleaning, vacuum cleaning, and lawn mowing chores. Advancement in artificial intelligence has driven development of cleaning robotics, while growth in the number of startups in this area is expected to lead to commercialization of AI-powered robots for repetitive tasks in retail stores and fulfilment centers. Tech giants such as Amazon and Google are also investing in artificial intelligence-based robots, which is expected to have a major impact on market growth.

Modernization of cleaning robots and development of small and user-friendly cleaning robots are some important factors driving growth of the market. However, high cost of cleaning robots and high maintenance cost are restraining growth of the cleaning robot market. Furthermore, cleaning robots are integrated with transmitters and sensors, and rough usage of these machines can reduce their lifespan, which can be another major factor to limit market growth during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

• In May 2021, Xiaomi launched the MIJIA ultra-thin robot vacuum cleaner for USD 310. The company expanded its home robot vacuum cleaner, and it is the thinnest model compared to previous models. The product uses LiDAR technology to achieve full-scene intelligent obstacle avoidance, and it can be swept through custom cleaning mode when no one is at home.

• Personal cleaning robot segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2020 due to rising popularity of smart homes. Changing lifestyles and busy schedules of working population are encouraging consumers to look for convenient mopping and cleaning methods, which is driving growth of the personal cleaning robot segment.

• Floor cleaning robot segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to its growing prominence in the last few years. Increasing demand for automated household devices and introduction of robots with built-in air purifiers are driving growth of the segment.

• In February 2021, Milagrow Robots launched a campaign for floor cleaning, which will feature a series of powerful communication and emphasize taking all variants of the company’s robots, especially floor cleaning category across all customers in India.

• Industrial segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rise in adoption of cleaning robots in automotive, manufacturing, and food & beverages industry. Rising adoption of machines in warehouses of retail industry is also contributing to growth of the segment.

• North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high cost of labor and rising preference for robots for cleaning. Wide availability of distribution channels and high adoption of advanced technologies are further driving market revenue growth. Moreover, manufacturers in the U.S. are developing smarter and more efficient cleaning robots, which is playing a major role in growth of this regional market.

Major players operating in the market include Samsung Electronics, Neato Robotics, Panasonic, iRobot, LG Electronics, Ecovacs Robotics, Cecotec Innovaciones, SharkNinja, ILIFE Robotics Technology, and Pentair PLC.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global cleaning robot market based on type, product, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Personal Cleaning Robot

• Professional Cleaning Robot

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Floor-cleaning Robot

• Pool-cleaning Robot

• Lawn-cleaning Robot

• Window-cleaning Robot

• Others (Mobile air purification robots, HVAC duct-cleaning robots, solar panel cleaning robots, and aquarium cleaning robots)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Commercial

• Residential

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Others (Small business units and contract service providers)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key questions answered by the report

• What is the expected CAGR in terms of revenue for the global cleaning robot market over the forecast period (2021-2028)?

• What was the global cleaning robot market value in 2020?

• Which factors are expected to drive the adoption of cleaning robots?

• Which was the leading segment in the global cleaning robot market on the basis of application in 2020?

• What are some restraints to the growth of the global cleaning robot market?

