Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market Growth, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2026

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 1.71Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 32.6%, Market Trends – The rising demand for Computerized Cognitive Assessment.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cognitive Assessment and Training [CA&T] in Healthcare Market is forecast to reach USD 16.45 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is predicted to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The rising awareness about mental health and its overall impact on the wellbeing of an individual is an integral factor supporting the market growth. Various other factors are spurring the market growth. One of these mentionable factors is, since 2016, various companies providing cognitive training services and products have come to the forefront and marketed their services & products to be capable of enhancing memory among adults, prevent Alzheimer's and dementia. In 2017, moderate strength evidence was found by National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine that indicated the fact that cognitive training has a positive impact on preventing dementia and cognitive decline with growing age. In 2018, cognitive training has been incorporated in the guidelines for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment by the American Academy of Neurology.

Download Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2163

The associated between these positive evidences of cognitive training and prevention of cognitive impairment results in propelling the market growth. Cognitive interventions can be grouped into three types- cognitive stimulation, cognitive rehabilitation, and cognitive training. In the cognitive training, intervention is made in a care user's care plan, wherein he/she is provided with structured practice on tasks related to the issues of cognitive functioning that has a direct impact on the cognitive impairment. Thus, with the help of these interventions, the progression of cognitive impairments like dementia can be prevented. In regards to region, Europe occupies an integral market share. It is attributed to the continuous rise in geriatric population, rising investment in healthcare researches, and innovation.

Some Key Factors Contributing to the Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Growth

Unprecedented revenue growth of the global pharma & healthcare industry is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness of health & wellness among consumers, and growing demand for more advanced healthcare services. Increasing demand for advanced drugs and therapeutics, growing availability of next-generation diagnostics and treatment options – especially in developing countries like India and China – rise in R&D activities and clinical trials in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, increasing public and private investments in healthcare research projects, and rising consumer expenditure on healthcare are among the other significant factors contributing to the industry revenue growth.

Top Players in the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market:

Bracket, Cambridge Cognition Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, Medavante Inc., Neurocog Trials, Cogstate Ltd., Prophase, LLC, ERT Clinical, Cognifit and Brain Resource Company.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic impact on the global healthcare industry, with rising cases of COVID-19 worldwide, substantially growing hospital admission and readmission rates, and rising demand for telehealth and telemedicine services for remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, rising focus on development of rapid COVID-19 diagnostics such as the RT-PCR test kits, increased government funding for vaccine development, stringent regulatory norms and protocols for COVID-19 safety, and increasing sales of COVID-19 safety equipment, such as N-95 masks, face shields, PPE kits, and hand sanitizers, have driven the global pharma & healthcare industry revenue growth over the recent past.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cognitive-assessment-and-training-in-healthcare-market

Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market Segmentation:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)

Services

Solution

Assessment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)

Biometrics Assessment

Pen and Paper Based-Assessment

Computerized Cognitive Assessment

Others

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)

Screening and Diagnostics

Clinical Trials

Academic Research

Brain Training

Others

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market Report: Regional Segmentation

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2163

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market: Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary Sources

1.4.2. Secondary Sources

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pharma & Healthcare Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers’ analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Price trend Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2163

Frequently Asked Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated revenue growth rate of the global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare market over the forecast period?

What are the major factors driving the global market revenue growth?

Which are the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare market?

Which regional market is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare market over the forecast years?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.