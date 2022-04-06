Bovine and Goat Colostrum Market Revenue to Surpass USD 2,028.65 Mn by 2027 at 4.2 % CAGR- Says The Insight Partners

Increasing demand for colostrum supplements among athletes to escalate bovine and goat colostrum market growth at 4.2% CAGR during 2019–2027

Colostrum is a whitish fluid released before breast milk development begins in mammals that have given birth recently. It caters to the nutrition requirements of the newborn baby. It consists of essential bioactive compounds, including antibodies, which provide protection to newborn babies against several diseases. The colostrum has been gaining high medical importance worldwide in the treatment of various health diseases, such as chronic fatigue syndrome, cancer, and blood infections. Increased demand for colostrum-enriched nutraceuticals is anticipated to boost the market growth. Bovine colostrum is a rich source of vitamins, carbohydrates, minerals, fats, growth hormones, and digestive enzymes, which stimulate tissue growth and immune maturation functions and helps maintain the digestive system health. Bovine colostrum also helps protects children and adults against several infectious diseases.

With the natural antibodies, colostrum contains proline-rich polypeptides or colostrum polypeptides (CPs); the PCs are short chains of amino acids that help suppress an overactive immune system or stimulate an underactive immune system. The proline-rich polypeptides and CPs act as immune system modulators that are vital to bring back the immune system to a state of balance, mainly when it has been overtaxed by exercise. In addition, lactoferrin present in colostrum helps eliminate bacteria by removing the iron required by the bacteria to reproduce. Skilled and amateur athletes commonly search for better ways to improve their performance. Bovine colostrum provides an alternative to traditional athletic performance supplements that is available for athletes of all skill levels and all ages.

Bovine and Goat Colostrum Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Bovine and Goat Colostrum Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted various industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, the shutdown of manufacturing units, and supply shortages. The food and beverage industry faced operational difficulties caused by disruption of supply chains, labor shortage, and shortage in raw material supply. Moreover, the prices of Bovine and Goat Colostrum got significantly dropped as there was a decline in demand from various industries, such as food and beverage and personal care. This factor also affected the profitability of the market players and the farmers engaged in cultivating Bovine and Goat Colostrum. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic substantially affected the global Bovine and Goat Colostrum market's growth. However, as the governments of various countries introduced relaxation in the restrictions and rising vaccination rates, the food and beverage industry is recovering from its losses. The demand for Bovine and Goat Colostrum is projected to grow over the forecast period.

The bovine and goat colostrum market, based on form, is segmented into liquid, powder, and tablets, and capsules. In 2018, the powder segment dominated the bovine and goat colostrum market; however, the market for the colostrum available in tablets and capsules form is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Spray drying along with freeze-drying are the most also preferred traditional method used for dehydrating liquid bovine & goat colostrum into powder also the preservation of colostrum, which can further reduce transportation and storage costs also can extend the shelf life.

The bovine and goat colostrum market, based on nature, is segmented into Conventional and Organic. The conventional segment accounted for a substantial share of the market in 2018, whereas the market for the organic segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. Conventional bovine, as well as goat colostrum, is produced from conventionally raised cows & goats. These cows and goats are mainly fed conventionally grown food, which involves grass and grain, like GMO soy. In animal rearing, conventional farmers mainly administer antibiotics along with the growth hormones to enhance the growth and well-being of the cows and goats.

