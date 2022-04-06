Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast To 2028
Anemia is widely prevalent in the developing world and is a public health challenge in many countries.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Point of Care (POC) Hemoglobin Analyzer market was valued at USD 877.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,031.7 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 10.90%. Increasing incidences of anemia and other related illnesses across the world, increasing demand for blood glucose level meters, and increased awareness about Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzers is bolstering industry growth.
Anemia is widely prevalent in the developing world and is a public health challenge in many countries. Hemoglobin (Hb) assessment is a reliable indicator for anemia screening. However, there are multiple techniques with different applications available for Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer and through normal techniques. Direct cyanmethemoglobin method has been the most popular method for hemoglobin estimation but other methods like hemoglobin color scale, Sahli technique, Lovibond-Drabkin technique, Tallqvist technique, copper-sulfate method, HemoCue and automated haematology analyzers are also available. Each method has a different working principle and its own advantages and disadvantages. It has been observed that Non-invasive methods of estimation like HemoCue is apt for initial screening of anemia because it is reliable, portable, does not require power supply and easy to use in poor resource settings without requiring extensive training of health workers. Hemoglobin color scale developed by HCS is another potential method that can be used in field situations. New novel product developments like these tailored for the developing world are expected to drive industry growth.
North America and Europe are expected to occupy significant market share during the forecast period Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer industry. These regions have well developed economies and significant investments in R&D is made by each country. Hospitals and clinics are well-equipped and Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer device usage is very common. Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer market growth will also be propelled by the Asia-Pacific region and parts of Africa. In these regions, incidences of anemia are very high and regular blood testing is required to monitor the prognosis of the disease. Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer devices like the DiaSpect Tm, manufactured by EKF Diagnostics are popular in these parts as the machine is portable, low-cost and provides a reliable measure of blood Hb levels. More R&D is however required to make similar Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer products available in these regions at a lower cost.
Leading companies operating in the market are:
HemoCue Diagnostics (A Danaher Company), EKF Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Infopia Co Ltd, Empatica Inc., Roche Holding AG, Ceragem Medisys, Convergent Technologies, Trinity Biotech plc, and I-Sens Inc., amongst others are operating in the burgeoning Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer
Competitive Landscape:
The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.
The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:
Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer Market Segmentation:
Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Invasive methods
Direct cyanmethemoglobin method
HemoCue method
Sahli’s method
Hb color scale method
Copper sulphate method
Non- Invasive methods
Occlusion spectroscopy
Pulse co-oximetry
Trancutaneous Reflection Spectroscopy
Others
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Diabetes diagnosis
Anemia diagnosis
Others
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Hospitals
Personal Use
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Regional Outlook:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
