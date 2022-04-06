Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Anemia is widely prevalent in the developing world and is a public health challenge in many countries.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Point of Care (POC) Hemoglobin Analyzer market was valued at USD 877.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,031.7 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 10.90%. Increasing incidences of anemia and other related illnesses across the world, increasing demand for blood glucose level meters, and increased awareness about Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzers is bolstering industry growth.

Anemia is widely prevalent in the developing world and is a public health challenge in many countries. Hemoglobin (Hb) assessment is a reliable indicator for anemia screening. However, there are multiple techniques with different applications available for Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer and through normal techniques. Direct cyanmethemoglobin method has been the most popular method for hemoglobin estimation but other methods like hemoglobin color scale, Sahli technique, Lovibond-Drabkin technique, Tallqvist technique, copper-sulfate method, HemoCue and automated haematology analyzers are also available. Each method has a different working principle and its own advantages and disadvantages. It has been observed that Non-invasive methods of estimation like HemoCue is apt for initial screening of anemia because it is reliable, portable, does not require power supply and easy to use in poor resource settings without requiring extensive training of health workers. Hemoglobin color scale developed by HCS is another potential method that can be used in field situations. New novel product developments like these tailored for the developing world are expected to drive industry growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2160

North America and Europe are expected to occupy significant market share during the forecast period Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer industry. These regions have well developed economies and significant investments in R&D is made by each country. Hospitals and clinics are well-equipped and Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer device usage is very common. Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer market growth will also be propelled by the Asia-Pacific region and parts of Africa. In these regions, incidences of anemia are very high and regular blood testing is required to monitor the prognosis of the disease. Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer devices like the DiaSpect Tm, manufactured by EKF Diagnostics are popular in these parts as the machine is portable, low-cost and provides a reliable measure of blood Hb levels. More R&D is however required to make similar Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer products available in these regions at a lower cost.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

HemoCue Diagnostics (A Danaher Company), EKF Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Infopia Co Ltd, Empatica Inc., Roche Holding AG, Ceragem Medisys, Convergent Technologies, Trinity Biotech plc, and I-Sens Inc., amongst others are operating in the burgeoning Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-care-hemoglobin-analyzer-market

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer Market Segmentation:

Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Invasive methods

Direct cyanmethemoglobin method

HemoCue method

Sahli’s method

Hb color scale method

Copper sulphate method

Non- Invasive methods

Occlusion spectroscopy

Pulse co-oximetry

Trancutaneous Reflection Spectroscopy

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Diabetes diagnosis

Anemia diagnosis

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Personal Use

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Download Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2160

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2160

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly note that we also offer customized reports according to the client requirement. Contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will provide you with the best customized report.

Browse More Reports:

Forensic Technology Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/01/18/2159960/0/en/Forensic-Technology-Market-Size-Worth-50-41-Billion-By-2027-CAGR-of-12-3-Reports-and-Data.html

Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/05/04/2222402/0/en/Animal-Growth-Promoters-and-Performance-Enhancers-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-23-88-Billion-in-2028-CAGR-of-6-2-Reports-And-Data.html

Immunoprecipitation Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/04/22/2215095/0/en/Immunoprecipitation-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-922-26-Million-in-2028-CAGR-of-5-2-Reports-And-Data.html

Protein Expression Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/04/19/2212656/0/en/Protein-Expression-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-6-07-Billion-in-2028-CAGR-of-13-5-Reports-And-Data.html

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market @ https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/04/19/2212653/0/en/Spatial-Genomics-Transcriptomics-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-675-34-Million-in-2028-CAGR-of-18-1-Reports-And-Data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.