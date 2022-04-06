Royal Bathrooms Shower Baths are Amongst the Most in Demand Bathroom Products in the UK
Royal Bathrooms Launch Most Demand Bathroom Products in the UK.”CRADLEY HEATH, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Royal Bathrooms, among the leading name in Bathroom fittings and fixtures, has revealed that their shower bathtubs have become one of the most in-demand products in the UK. It was revealed on the occasion of a recent launch of Elena's bathroom furniture range. Shower baths are specially designed combo bathtubs that are great for baths and showers. That means anyone can enjoy both showers and baths as per their requirements.
The Royal Bathroom Shower baths range includes various brands and bath types that are available in various sizes to cater to the need of various customer segments. Most popular among them are Qubix L shaped shower baths and Abacus p shaped shower baths that are available in 1500mm, 1600mm, and 1700mm sizes. The difference between a standard bath and a shower bath is that anyone uses its one end for a shower purpose as well. There is only a need for an overhead shower on one end. The addition of a shower screen will make it even easier to use and aesthetically pleasing to look at.
Bathrooms in the UK are becoming smaller with time. Most homeowners struggle to choose between a shower and a bathtub due to lack of space. Our shower bath range addresses this problem by offering a combination of both a shower and a bath without compromising on space. Most of these bathtub takes almost space as a standard bath. Moreover, our baths have a reasonable price tag enabling the customer to have a combo bath at almost the same cost as a standard bath. We believe the space-saving feature along with lower price and the highly durable acrylic product is the reason why people love Royal Bathroom’s shower baths- said Mr Usman Director Royal Bathroom, while talking to media.
Along with the high-quality products that are available at reasonable prices, Royal Bathrooms have occasional sales and promotions, enabling customers to save even more. The customers can check the website and social media channels for details about the recent offers. The shower bathtub range from Royal Bathrooms is available with a 10% discount with their weekly offer. All of the products, including baths, comes with at least 5 years of warranty and 365 return and exchange for customer satisfaction.
Royal Bathrooms is a leading online retailer for bathroom fittings and fixtures in the UK. It offers high-quality baths, shower enclosures, toilets, bathroom furniture, and bathroom suites at budget prices.
