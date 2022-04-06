Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2026

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 961.7 Million in 2026, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends – Product launches and R&D for Hedgehog pathway inhibitors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors market is expected to reach USD 961.7 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.3%. The study covers drivers, obstruction, and future revenue opportunities of the Hedgehog pathway inhibitors market. Hedgehog pathway is an important signaling pathway for healthy embryonic development. Rising prevalence of chronic target diseases such as cancer, are contributing to the market growth. For instance, every year approximately 17 million new cases of cancer are registered worldwide. Additionally, each year, non-melanoma skin cancer accounts for 2-3 million cases across the globe; wherein one out of every three cancer cases is related to skin cancer. According to the American Brain Tumor Association, approximately 25% of patients in the US are suffering from medulloblastoma due to the uncontrolled Sonic Hedgehog (SHH) pathway. Individuals with medulloblastoma showed a high level of cholesterol when the combination of statin (simvastatin) and Hedgehog pathway inhibitor (vismodegib) was administered to the cohort. The combination therapeutics produces synergistic activity of the inhibitors.

Hedgehog pathway is preferred over other treatment technologies, as it requires a shorter duration of hospital stay and is a painless therapy. Hedgehog inhibitors are either taken orally or applied topically on the affected area, which does not require any special skills or longer duration of hospital stay. This factor is expected to enhance the adaptability of Hedgehog inhibitors. Rising prevalence of cancer, hereditary factors (genetic mutation), new product launches, increasing demand for painless or minimally invasive treatment, and increased resistance to existing treatments, and rising number of market entrants, are some of the major factors boosting the market growth. However, the Hedgehog pathway inhibitors have some side effects, which might restrain the market growth.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors market are:

Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Max Biopharma Inc, PellePharm Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Glasdegib

Vismodegib

Sonidegib

Itraconazole

Oxysterol

Saridegib

Pathway Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Canonical Hedgehog Signaling

Non-Canonical Hedgehog Signaling

Smoothened dependent Non-Canonical

Smoothened independent Non-Canonical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Basal Cell Carcinoma

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Medulloblastoma

Gorlin Syndrome

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Oral

Topical

Patient Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Adult

Children

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our research report. Kindly note that we also offer report customization as per client requirement. Contact us to know more about the customized report and our team will offer you with the best suited report as per your request.

