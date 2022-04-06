Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 3.27 billion by 2028 | CAGR 5.9%

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for active sportswear & shifting consumer preference towards lightweight & comfortable clothing are key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by Reports and Data, the global Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market size is expected to reach USD 3.27 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for active sportswear among health-conscious customers is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, owing to the adoption of sedentary lifestyles is also boosting the popularity of fitness activities such as cycling, aerobics, and yoga. Hence, sales of yoga-related products have risen by 42% with the increasing trend of yoga culture.

Furthermore, customers are nowadays adopting comfortable and lightweight clothing that can absorb sweat during intense workouts and sports activities. With advancements in clothing production technology, several brands are trying to offer more customization and smart clothing for customers. Waterproof breathable textiles are gaining more popularity in a number of applications including workwear, outdoor apparel, and sportswear due to the increased comfort and protection level provided by these textiles. Thus, manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development activities in order to offer improved and effective waterproof breathable textiles. In 2019, for instance, North Face launched ‘FUTURE LIGHT – Breathable-Waterproof Outwear Technology’, a new breathable waterproof material that is set to revolutionize the future of technical fabrics. It was developed using sustainable practices and innovative Nanospinning technology. It is considered to be the most advanced breathable waterproof outwear material available on the market. These factors are expected to boost revenue growth of the waterproof breathable textiles market.

The report published on the global Waterproof Breathable Textiles markets is an extensive analysis of the market with a panoramic overview of the industry with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report offers precise market scenarios and crucial real-time information about the developments and advancements in the market to help readers, stakeholders, and investors capitalize on the emerging opportunities. In addition, regional analysis and competitive landscape are covered in the report to offer a clear picture of the market growth. Development policies and plans along with manufacturing processes and costs structures are covered in the report.

Raw materials and chemicals are widely used across various sectors such as agriculture, food and beverages, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, paper and pulp, and medical. Factors such as rapid industrial developments and urbanization, increasing adoption of green energy, and rising per capita income are expected to drive global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for cost-effective, user-friendly products, increasing funds by public and private sectors, and rising investments in developing advanced products are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include

Clariant AG, HeiQ Materials AG, Helly Hansen, Marmot Mountain LLC, Mountain Hardwear, Nextec Applications, Inc., Polartec, LLC, Rudolf GmbH, Schoeller Textiles AG, and SympaTex Technologies GmbH.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In September 2021, Pertex launched Pertex Shield Resolve, a more sustainable and technical waterproof breathable material. The company aims to minimize its environmental impact through responsible product and business practices while pushing the boundaries of performance fabrics. Pertex Shield Resolve Fabrics are much easier to be recycled at the end of a garment’s life and can reduce the overall environmental impact of the fabric. These can also minimize the wastage of resources.

The waterproof breathable textiles market in the Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rising health consciousness among people and increasing disposable incomes across the globe are expected to boost demand for home workouts and fitness studios in the region. Also, rising sales of activewear would propel the demand for waterproof breathable textiles in the Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

The polyurethane segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global waterproof breathable textiles market over the forecast period. Textiles made of these materials have high flexibility even at low temperatures. These also possess high resistance to chemicals, water, and abrasion.

The membranes segment is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period. The shift of consumer preference toward sustainable activewear is resulting in the growing usage of eco-friendly sustainable membranes and supporting the development of unique membranes. Moreover, excellent breathability and superior water resistance properties of membranes are boosting their usage in waterproof breathable textiles.

The sports goods segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global waterproof breathable textiles market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, owing to the sedentary lifestyles of customers is boosting the need for fitness activities to maintain a healthier lifestyle. It is thus driving sales of active sportswear.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global waterproof breathable textiles market based on material, fabric, application, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

Polyester

Polyurethane

Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE)

Others

Fabric Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

Coated

Membrane

Densely Woven

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

General Clothing and Accessories

Protective Clothing

Sports Goods

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Square Meters, 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

