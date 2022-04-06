Food Allergen Testing Market to Reach $ 1,198.53 Million till 2027 by Analyzing Global Demand and Revenue

Rising Prevalence of Food Allergiesto Escalate Food Allergen Testing Market at 8.2%CAGR During 2019–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Global Food Allergen Testing Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Source (Peanut and Soy, Wheat, Milk, Egg, Tree Nuts, Seafood, and Others); Technology (PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)-Based, Immunoassay- Based /ELISA, and Other Tests/Techniques); and Food Tested (Bakery and Confectionery, Infant Food, Processed Food, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Seafood and Meat Products, and Other Foods); and Geography” the market was valued at US$ 592.39 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,198.53 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Food Allergen Testing Market at

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006020/

Rapid growth in the food & beverages industry as well as increasing international trade of food and food ingredients provide opportunities for the growth of the key players operating in the food allergen testing market. The food and food ingredients imported in North America, Europe, and the Middle East are strictly checked against quality and labeling standards. Therefore, the food and beverage manufacturers exporting their products in countries in these regionsneed to follow stringent food safety and labeling regulations, which further raises the necessity for food allergen testing. The world has seen an overall increase in food demand due to increases in population, urbanization, and higher purchasing power, coupled with a shift in dietary preferences. Countries such as India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico have well-established food industries, and the food produced in these countries is mainly exported in countries such as the US, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The food producers are focusing on increasing the overall export to earn greater profits. Various types of food and food ingredients such as dairy, seafood, eggs, fruit and vegetables, luxury foods, organic food, meat, packaged food, condiments, and cereal-based products are exported globally.

Food Allergen Testing Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Dicentra,Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories Inc, Neogen Corporation, ALS Limited, Romer Labs Diagnostic Gmbh, SGS S.A., UV SUD SPB PTE. LTD.are among the key players in the global food allergen testing market implementing these strategies to enlarge the customer base and gain significant share, which, in turn, allows themto maintain their brand nameglobally.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Food Allergen Testing Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted various industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, the shutdown of manufacturing units, and supply shortages. The food and beverage industry faced operational difficulties caused by disruption of supply chains, labor shortage, and shortage in raw material supply. Moreover, the prices of Food Allergen Testing got significantly dropped as there was a decline in demand from various industries, such as food and beverage and personal care. This factor also affected the profitability of the market players and the farmers engaged in cultivating Food Allergen Testing. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic substantially affected the global Food Allergen Testing market's growth. However, as the governments of various countries introduced relaxation in the restrictions and rising vaccination rates, the food and beverage industry is recovering from its losses. The demand for Food Allergen Testing is projected to grow over the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst for more details: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00006020

The food allergen testing market, based on source, is segmented into Peanut and Soy, Wheat, Milk, Egg, Tree Nuts, Seafood, and Others. In 2018, the milk segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The largest share of the milk segment is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of food allergies caused by milk in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Lactose intolerance is a digestive disorder caused by the inability to digest lactose, which is the main carbohydrate found in dairy products.Therefore, people suffering from lactose intolerance avoid milk and dairy products. Allergy to cow milk is the most common food allergy in infants and young children. ~2.5% of children below 3 years of age are allergic to milk. An increasing number of people suffering from lactose intolerance worldwide is boosting the growth of the food allergen testing market for the milk segment.

The food allergen testing market, based on technology, is segmented into PCR-based, immunoassay-based/ELISA, and other tests/techniques.Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a technique widely used to quickly make millions to billions of copies of a definite DNA sample, permitting scientists to take a very small sample of DNA and intensify it to a large enough amount to study in detail. PCR was invented in 1984 by the American biochemist Kary Mullis at Cetus Corporation. It is important to much of genetic testing, including examination of ancient samples of DNA and identification of infectious agents. Among others, immunoassay based/elisa is the most commonly used and popular methodology for the routine monitoring of allergens owing to its high precision, sensitivity and good potential for standardization. Elisa is also the leading protocol for most commercial kits intended for quantitating low levels of food allergens in food ingredients along with processed and prepared foods and beverages. Consequently, there is an increasing demand for analytical strategies which are used outside the laboratory environment to assess the quality and safety of foods on-site.

.

Order a Copy of Food Allergen Testing Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2020-2027 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006020/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: