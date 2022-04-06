ObjectFrontier Announces Its Name Change to Relevantz
As OFS completes 25 years, the company unveils a new name, a new visual identity, a new website and a refreshed positioning.
We strive to be relevant to our customers by staying ahead of the constantly changing business and technology landscape. We have and will always be relevant to our associates’ aspirations.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ObjectFrontier, Inc. (OFS) today announced a corporate rebrand and launch as Relevantz Technology Services, Inc. The timing of the new rebrand aligns with the significant transformation that is taking place across the organization as it completes 25 years since its founding.
— Dominic Savio, CEO, Relevantz Technology Services, Inc.
The new brand, Relevantz, reflects how the organization has stayed relevant to both customers and associates against a constantly evolving business and technology landscape.
“Our purpose is to be relevant to our customers’ business needs and our associates’ aspirations,” said Dominic Savio, CEO, Relevantz Technology Services, Inc. “We strive to be relevant to our customers by staying ahead of the constantly changing business and technology landscape. We have and will always be relevant to our associates’ aspirations, satisfaction and happiness.”
“We have a proud heritage of custom software engineering that is a part of our DNA,” Savio added. “For over 25 years, we have been engineering and delivering technology solutions that are relevant to our customers. Our purpose has been reflected in this journey, which continues with the same passion and energy with which it began 25 years ago.”
The new brand will be rolled out across the globe in the coming months and includes a newly launched website, www.relevantz.com.
About Relevantz Technology Services, Inc.
Relevantz Technology Services, Inc. (formerly ObjectFrontier Software) has been delivering relevant technology solutions to help improve lives for 25 years. Our team of 1200+ software engineers across 5 global offices serve customers across the finance, healthcare, insurance, media, telecom, retail, and technology sectors. Learn how Relevantz helps improve lives at www.relevantz.com or @relevantztech.
Dayananth Varun
Relevantz Technology Services
+1 470-210-3330
dayananth.varun@objectfrontier.com
