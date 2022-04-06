New York based Fashion Designer Ann Spoyer to show Fall Winter Collection 2022 at Fashion Week Brooklyn April 10th 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ann Spoyer is dedicating this collection to her favorite artist Prince – The Purple One. A Celebration of Music, Love, and Glamour. Prince passed in April 2016.
The Ann Spoyer brand is synonymous with exotic elegance. The designer's passion for travel is implemented in her design process and is reflected in her choices of fabrics / cut and shows in her exquisite creations. Her style is described as "preppy-bohemian luxe”.
Ann Spoyer's understanding of fashion history, design and tailoring is often seen in her work. She creates feminine looks for the style conscious woman who might be aware of the trends but does not rely on them.
Ann was born into the world of fashion. Her mother was a pioneer in the fashion world in Mumbai and a Women’s Rights Activist and Liberator. She taught women how to sew, earn an income and to be independent. Ann started sewing and pattern making at an early age while attending tailoring classes run by her mother.
Ann holds a degree in fashion design from Ryerson University, Toronto. Since 1993, Ann has honed her skills working at some of New York's biggest fashion labels. The Ann Spoyer Label brand was launched in NYC in 2007. Ann lives and works in New York.
FASHION WEEK BROOKLYN DIMENSION RUNWAY APRIL 10TH 2022
VENUE: SOCCER ROOF 4B 53 RD STREET, 3RD FLOOR, SUNSET PARK, BROOKLYN
DATE: SUNDAY APRIL 10TH 2022
TIME: 3:00 PM.
TICKETS FOR THE SHOW ARE AVAILABLE AT fashionweekbrooklyn.com/tickets
Instagram: @annspoyer
Website: annspoyer.com
####
RACHEL KLINE
