When the Words Stop, the Soul Sings - Misha Quint, Tali Morgulis at Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- InterHarmonyInternational Music Festival is happy to present the triumphant return of the InterHarmony Concert Series with a performance by Russian-born cellist Misha Quint and Ukrainian-born pianist Tali Morgulis of “When the Words Stop, the Soul Sings. A Cellist’s Prayer”. This inaugural event, the first since 2020, follows on the heels of a successful summer of festivals in Italy and online. It is a musical expression of the many emotions people around the world are currently feeling, featuring pieces which allow the emotive nature of the cello to shine. The performance will take place on April 29, 2022 at 8 PM at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. Tickets can be purchased online at www.carnegiehall.org , or by calling CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800. More information can be found at www.interharmony.com About the ProgramThe program begins with Fauré’s Élégie, the first movement of a never-realized sonata, and then segues into Beethoven’s Cello Sonata No. 2 in g minor, Op. 5, an expressive and artistically intricate piece which perfectly marries the piano and cello parts. Then, Quint pays homage to Krzysztof Penderecki, performing Per Slava using Penderecki’s sonoristic style. In these times, this piece takes on extra significance as it is dedicated to renowned Russian cellist and human rights advocate Mstislav Rostropovich.Emotions continue to crescendo with a performance of Max Bruch’s Kol Nidrei, Op.47. The tune is an emotionally charged prayer which is sung throughout the world to open services on the holiest day of the Jewish year. It said with great devotion, with the hope that the next year will be one filled with happiness and redemption. Bruch’s adaptation retains both the solemnity and underlying optimism of the original. Misha Quint and Tali Margulis expertly voice this great breadth of emotion through their respective instruments, as though the cello and piano were crying out.The performance continues with Chopin’s Cello Sonata in g minor, Op. 65. This Sonata, his last major work, has roots in the romantic style, but also evolves into tempestuous waves of virtuosity. Although the first movement was not played at the premiere, it is now considered ahead of its time.The program concludes with Schubert’s Introduction, Theme, and Variations, arranged by Gregor Piatigorsky, a Ukrainian-born cello virtuoso who escaped from Russia to Poland before coming to the U.S. This piece showcases Misha Quint’s artistry and bow technique while continuing to propel the audience’s emotional journey.Cellist Misha Quint and pianist Tali Margulis, each experts at their craft, will bring their knowledge and artistry to the Carnegie Hall stage in a breathtaking, not-to-miss event for when the words stop, the soul sings.

