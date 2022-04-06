Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 2300 Block of 16th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Brach announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in the 2300 block of 16th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:20 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon their arrival, they located an adult female victim, who was inside of her residence, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, April 4, 2022, 28 year-old Tony Curtis, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.