Arrest Made and Additional Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 2900 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, April 4, 2022, in the 2900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 9:39 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took property and then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, a 17-year old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

The outstanding suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.