Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1100 Block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made and additional suspects are sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Friday, September 24, 2021, in the 1100 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 9:00 pm, the victim met one of the suspects at the listed location to purchase property. The suspect was joined by additional suspects who assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Monday, April 5, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21 year old David Gray, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###