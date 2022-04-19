Will the Music Industry Finally Get a #MeToo Bombshell?
For all women in music, it is inevitable at some point we will all go through this. What Devine is doing for these women is necessary.”MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evan Rachel Wood is one of the few that have had a #MeToo Moment in music, but will the music industry finally get a #MeToo bombshell? Murderer and abuser Phil Spector finally got caught, but compared to Hollywood, the music industry has remained largely unscathed--until now.
— Queen Latifah
Five-time Grammy Winner Devine Evans didn’t plan to help give the music industry a #MeToo moment, he just wanted to help the women in his life he loves and cares for, and has seen abused. Yet one of his latest projects just may usher in the next #MeToo movement, with his powerful new book and album that could be a bombshell #MeToo moment in the music industry he so dearly loves.
#MeToo2.0
April happens to be sexual assault awareness month, when many people raise awareness about sexual violence, how to prevent it, and support victims. To help in this manner, Devine brought this call to action to a whole new level. Before there was a #MeToo movement, Queen Latifah gave the world the brilliant hit U.N.I.T.Y. Yet many men were missing in action. Producer Devine Evans bravely became one of the few men in the music industry behind the scenes, leading the fight not only against gender-based inequality, but against sexual abuse.
Lisa "Left-Eye" Lopes of TLC
Getting his start in Atlanta, after he and his production partner Stylz met lead singer Natina Reed from Blaque, Devine Evans met the legendary Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes of TLC, and her brother Ronald Lopes with Eric Arnold. He then began working with Lisa's production crew. Devine then joined hip hop group C.O.M. Unit which included female emcee Dice gambles.
The Big Break
After recording at DARP Studios, Devine began working on songs with artists from Parliament-Funkadelic among other legends. When Motown artist and producer Joyce "Fenderella" Irby from Klymaxx, who worked with Shalamar and Doug E. Fresh among others, walked in the door and listened to one of Devine's demos, his life would never be the same. He went on to do work with Mary J. Blige and Queen Latifah, and his position at the top of the music industry was now firmly cemented.
One of Live Music’s Greatest Producers
Devine Evans has since grown to become one of the greatest powers behind the scenes in the world of live music, having worked on the music of such legendary artists including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Janet Jackson, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Cardi B, Eminem, Beyonce', Pharrell Williams, Ella Mai, Camila Cabello, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Hans Zimmer, and Selena Gomez, among more. His talents have made him one of the greatest producers of his generation.
The Power of Women
With his mother literally giving him his life and doing everything she could for him, to other women helping to start his career; women have created and molded the young man that is Devine Evans. The beauty, grace, tenderness, selflessness, and love that has shined through women's hearts, deeply touched the core of this passionate musician and producer. The beautiful spirit of women that elevated his life, filled his soul with a calling to give back to them all; celebrating them, and protecting all of them he can.
Sheet Music: Diary of a Songwriter
In 2016, Devine Evans published an incredible gloss, color coffee-table book called "Sheet Music: Diary of Songwriter." Featuring over one-hundred of the talented and amazing women Devine has worked with, the massive 420 paged book details their stories of abuse, or attempted abuse they suffered as women in the music industry. These true stories are powerful, and shocking.
A Powerful New Voice for Abused Women in Music
With virtually no one else talking about it at the time, Devine Evans' book quietly landed in the music world like a time-bomb, ready to explode. The silent victims of some of music's greatest women whose stories had never been heard before, now had a powerful voice with this vitally important new book. It became the first seed planted to rock an industry all too insular in its treatment of women.
Giving a Voice to the Voiceless
"Sheet Music: Diary of a Songwriter" for once, put names and faces to the countless women who have been tricked, lied to, manipulated, and conned into having their bodies exploited in order to hope to have the chance to succeed in the music industry. In other stories, the women were simply raped.
Teaching How to Avoid Abuse
The shockingly vast number of women in this book tells their stories, and even more importantly, gives readers advice on how to avoid the unfortunate and terrifying circumstances these women found themselves in.
Sheet Music: Diary of a Songwriter Lands New Distribution Deal
Having just signed a new printing and distribution deal for the second edition of the book with a Black Owned printing company, the second edition of "Sheet Music: Diary of a Songwriter" will be available next month.
124 Women Speak Out
The book features 124 women including excerpts from Janelle Monáe, Queen Latifah, actress Dania Ramirez; X-Men and Jumanji, Vanessa Simmons; daughter of music mogul Russell Simmons, DJ Spinderella of the legendary group Salt-N-Pepa, and many more.
Sheet Music: Diary of a Songwriter, The Album
In addition to the incredible book, Devine Evans has also produced “Sheet Music: Diary of a Songwriter, The Album,” sold separately. The album features sixty-three female artists and musicians from around the world.
Sexual Assault Exposed by Stephanie Marcelle’ with New Album
Six years later after the first publication of “Sheet Music: Diary of a Songwriter,” Devine Evans once again finds himself at the forefront of the fight for keeping women safe and treated fairly. He now joins sexual assault survivor and recording artist Stephanie Marcellé for a new project titled H.U.M.A.N, which features five new songs that expose a recent series of sexual assaults. The H.U.M.A.N. project will be released to the world in July of 2022.
Visit: https://music.apple.com/us/album/sheet-music-the-diary-of-a-songwriter-feat-daynah/1148571576
Visit: https://devineevans.com/blog/f/the-diary-of-songwriter
Visit: https://devineevans.com/
