Dangbei X3 laser projector won "Best High-end Product of the Year" from JD.com
Currently, Dangbei won "Top 10 Annual Brands" at 2021 JD Digital Awards Ceremony. Also, Dangbei X3 laser projector won the "Best High-end Product of the Year".NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currently, the leading projector brand Dangbei garnered multiple awards! Dangbei won "Top 10 Annual Brands" and "Strategic Big Single Brand Award", standing out from a number of projector brands at the 2021 JD Digital Awards Ceremony. Also, Dangbei X3 laser projector won the "Best High-end Product of the Year".
JD.com, a highly influential Chinese professional digital shopping platform, has a wide range of social recognition of the awards issued by the brand influence, product innovation, annual sales, service quality, and other dimensions of the comprehensive assessment and evaluation, gold content is evident. The fact that Dangbei has won so many honors fully demonstrates its industry influence and reflects the recognition and affirmation of the market and users of Dangbei!
JD"Best High-end Product of the Year"---Dangbei X3 laser projector
Since the launch of Dangbei X3 in 2021, it has been favored by numerous projector users and won many honors such as TOP1 in the projector category and "2021 Influential Product" issued by authoritative media. And this time, Dangbei X3 laser projector deserved the honor of "Best High-end Product of the Year" from JD.com.
Good products can always win the favor of consumers. Dangbei X3, as a home theater projector, adopts ALPD laser as the light source, which is the future of projector light source and is mostly used in large-scale places such as theater theatrical performances, engineering, and commercial use. Compared with LED light source, it features on long service life, high brightness, high contrast, wide color gamut, low power consumption and many other advantages.
Thanks to the laser source, the brightness of Dangbei X3 has reached the top of projectors----3200 ANSI lumens. Whether in a bright or dark environment, it can keep a suitable brightness, ensuring the viewing experience to a large extent.
Except for the incredible brightness and excellent picture, it is powered by an MTK9669 chip and equipped with a large memory of 3+64GB, promising a smooth operation.
As a well-known Chinese intelligent large screen service provider, Dangbei is a comprehensive platform-type enterprise with software matrix, intelligent system, and hardware R&D, and currently has over 200 million users. It is widely reported that Dangbei entered the projector market in 2019. In less than 3 years, Dangbei projector has firmly established its position as the 2nd Chinese projector. Dangbei was awarded the 2020 Jingdong Digital Fastest Growing Brand, and many of its products have won international awards such as Germany iF Design Award, IAI Design Award, and Italy A’ Award.
In 2021, Dangbei stepped into the international arena with its powerful flagship projector---Dangbei Mars Pro 4K laser projector.
Dangbei Mars Pro 4K laser projector, as the upgraded version of Dangbei X3, is specially designed for overseas users. Having maintained the great advantages of Dangbei X3, it has improved its hardware performance and built-in system for overseas usage.
As the first 4K home theater projector launched by Dangbei, Dangbei Mars Pro reaches mostly the top resolution in the projectors industry. As the biggest feature of Dangbei Mars Pro, 4K resolution ensures the projection image with high definition. The tiniest details can be shown perfectly on a large screen. Dangbei Mars Pro is powered by an MT9669 chip and a huge memory of 4G RAM and 128G ROM, ensuring the most fluent and smooth operation of the projector. The improvement of resolution and storage based on Dangbei X3 has further promoted the practicability and viewing experience.
Apart from other brands, it originally introduce a customized desktop. Users can stylize their desktops on their way.
Currently, Dangbei Mars Pro is available on the official site with free shipping in the U.S., Canada, and Taiwan(China).
In the future, Dangbei will continue to be user-centric, launch more influential products and provide users with quality experience services. Let the world feel the charisma of “Created in China”.
