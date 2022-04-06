RuPawl The Doggie Drag Queen Nominated For A 2022 Webby Award
RuPawl Doggie Drag Queen has been nominated for a 2022 Webby Award and People's Voice Award; hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times.
It is an honor to be recognized as one of the best creators on the Internet! But, most importantly, we are thrilled to see how much love and joy our little drag queen chihuahua brings to the world”BOULDER, CO, UNITES STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RuPawl Doggie Drag Queen announced today that they have been nominated for in the 26th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Kerstin Emhoff, Co-Founder & CEO – PRETTYBIRD; Colleen DeCourcy, President, Wieden+Kennedy; Arlan Hamilton, Founder & Managing Partner – Backstage Capital; John Hanke, Founder & CEO – Niantic; Nikole Hannah-Jones, Creator – 1619, The New York Times; Renita Jablonski, Director of Audio – The Washington Post; Mikael Jørgensen, Founder & CEO – &Co; Monica Lewinsky, Activist, Fashion Designer & Producer; Swizz Beatz & Timbaland, Music Producers & Co-Founders – Verzuz; Vanessa Pappas, COO – TikTok; Daniel Reynolds, Vice President, Digital Media – Disney; Dara Treseder, SVP, Head of Global Marketing & Communications – Peloton; and Maya Watson, Head of Global Marketing – Clubhouse.
— Dr ThemBot, Creator of RuPawl
RuPawl Doggie Drag Queen is considered the "Top Dog of Drag" (Socialite Life, 2022). Their Instagram and Twitter presence (handle: @RuPawl_Official) celebrates drag culture and also serves as a platform for addressing and discussing important socio-political issues affecting LGBTQ communities, as well as animal rights issues. They are best known for recreating iconic looks by drag artists, including stars from the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise. Since the Spring of 2017, RuPawl Doggie Drag Queen has continued to gain an international following that includes well-known drag artists, scholars, activists, and celebrities.
“Nominees like RuPawl Doggie Drag Queen are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards.
“It is an honor to be recognized as one of the best content creators on the Internet today! But, most importantly, we are thrilled to see how much love and joy our little drag queen chihuahua brings to the world,” said J.R. Lizárraga (aka Dr. ThemBot), Creator and Parent of RuPawl Doggie Drag Queen.
“We hope to continue using RuPawl’s platform to highlight the beauty and creativity of our LGBTQ+ communities and how the art of drag can help us all imagine a hopeful, just, and fabulous future,” said Arturo Cortez, also Parent of RuPawl Doggie Drag Queen.
As a nominee, RuPawl is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 21st, RuPawl fans can cast their votes at vote.webbyawards.com. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards’ famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Steve Wilhite’s “It’s Pronounced “Jif” not ‘Gif’; NASA’s “Houston We Have A Webby”; and Solange’s “I Got Five On It.”
About RuPawl Doggie Drag Queen:
RuPawl Doggie Drag Queen is the creation of J.R. Lizárraga, PhD. Along with their partner Arturo Cortez, PhD, they adopted RuPawl (also known as Xóchitl) from the San Francisco SPCA. RuPawl is a rescue chihuahua mix pup who loves dress-up, fashion photo shoots, long walks, and agility training.
About The Webby Awards:
Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and Virtual & Remote. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 14,300 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, Canva, Omidyar Network, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, TheFutureParty and AIGA.
