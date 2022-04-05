Arrests Made in an Armed Carjacking Offense: 4100 Block of Lee Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking offense that occurred on Monday, April 4, 2022, in the 4100 block of Lee Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects and the victim were in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects produced a knife and a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. Responding officers apprehended both suspects and recovered the victim’s vehicle. A BB gun was recovered from the scene.

On Monday, April 4, 2022, 40 year-old Tiffany Straite and 50 Year-old Malik Gaines, both of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun/Knife).