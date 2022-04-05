Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1900 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, March 14, 2022, in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:03 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, inside an establishment, suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 42 year-old Kenneth Thomas Jr., of Silver Spring, MD.

 

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Criminal Investigations Division’s Fugitive Unit transported 36 year-old Michael Dolson, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

