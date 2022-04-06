Government holds teleconference to review Q1 socio-economic situation

VIETNAM, April 6 - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (centre) presides over the meeting between the Government and all 63 localities. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính yesterday chaired a national teleconference between the Government and localities to look into the socio-economic situation in the first quarter of 2022.

Attending the event were deputy prime ministers, heads of ministries and ministerial-level departments, government agencies, as well as the heads of city and provincial People’s Committees.

One of the main topics of the meeting was the progress of key national transportation projects, including the North-South Expressway in the 2017-2020 and the 2021-2025 periods, Long Thành International Airport, Beltway No. 4 in Hà Nội and Beltway No. 3 in HCM City, as well as three expressway projects: Khánh Hòa–Buôn Ma Thuột, Biên Hòa–Vũng Tàu, and Châu Đốc–Cần Thơ–Sóc Trăng.

The delegation also reviewed the socio-economic situation of March and Q1-2022, the recovery and development programmes, public investment allocation and disbursement, and defining key tasks and solutions for the future.

Presiding over the meeting, PM Chính said that the world had witnessed major changes since the Government's similar meeting with Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on January 5.

There had been numerous challenges as well as opportunities, he said. However, Việt Nam had stayed vigilant and made appropriate and timely responses, notably in bringing home Vietnamese citizens fleeing from Ukraine, controlling inflation, flexibly adjusting fuel prices, and dealing with power supply issues.

Over the last three months, under the Party’s and Government’s leadership, and all-level administrations’ governance, along with people and businesses’ support, Việt Nam has effectively implemented the socio-economic recovery and development programme, he said.

PM Chính also emphasised the importance of building an independent and self-reliant economy, completing a rule-of-law socialist state and a socialist-oriented market economy, and taking breakthrough solutions for infrastructure development, administrative reform, and improving human resources quality. — VNS