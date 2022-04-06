Prime Minister hosts Panamanian Foreign Minister

VIETNAM, April 6 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính receives Panamanian Foreign Minister Érika Mouynes in Hà Nội on Tuesday. VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Panamanian Foreign Minister Érika Mouynes in Hà Nội on Tuesday, hailing the minister's visit as contributing importantly to the maintenance and promotion of the friendship and all-round cooperation between the two countries.

PM Chính lauded the socio-economic achievements and the dynamic development of Panama and briefed the guest on Việt Nam’s attainments during the “Đổi mới” (Renewal) cause and COVID-19 control, as well as measures to speed up post-pandemic economic recovery.

The Vietnamese leader spoke highly of cooperation efforts and results made by the two countries over the years, especially in politics, diplomacy, economy and trade. He suggested that ministries and sectors of both sides should continue to work closely together to further boost bilateral economic, trade and investment partnership to match the potential, strength and aspirations of both countries.

The PM said he hoped Panama would become a bridge for Vietnamese products to reach the Latin American market, and pledged that Việt Nam would serve as a gateway for Panama to enter Southeast Asia. Both sides should focus on strengthening cooperation in transport, logistics, making full use of the canals and ports of Panama as well as the position of Việt Nam - one of the 20 economies with largest trade scale in the world - in the global supply chain.

In order to make bilateral relations more practical and effective, Chính suggested that ministries and sectors of both sides increase the exchange of delegations and meetings on the sidelines of international events, while enhancing the efficiency of the Vietnam-Panama joint committee on economic, trade and investment cooperation, and strengthening collaboration in potential areas such as trade, maritime transport, finance-banking and agriculture.

The Prime Minister also asked Panama, one of few countries in the world that have minus carbon emission, to share experience with Việt Nam in applying green technologies and improving national capacity in sustainable development governance.

He highlighted Việt Nam’s strong commitments in responding to climate change, including the implementation of mechanisms under the Paris Agreement, towards achieving net zero emissions in 2050.

For her part, Panamanian Foreign Minister Érika Mouynes congratulated Việt Nam on the country’s achievements in the renewal cause and COVID-19 control, expressing belief in the success of Việt Nam’s post-pandemic economic recovery programme and sustainable development.

She affirmed that the Panamanian Government hoped to further bolster ties with Việt Nam, and pledged that Panama would work closely with the Vietnamese side to implement the ideas suggested by Prime Minister Chính, including maintaining delegation exchange and meetings between the two countries as well as effective coordination at international multilateral forums, and promoting trade and investment ties and collaboration in climate change response and green and sustainable growth, thus further bolstering the friendship and multifaceted partnership between the two countries. VNA/VNS