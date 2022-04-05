Carper to Join Presidents Biden, Obama at White House Ceremony to Expand Family Access to the ACA

DELAWARE, April 5 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, today released the following statement ahead of attending President Biden’s Executive Order ceremony, along with President Obama, Vice President Harris, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, to celebrate the achievements of the Affordable Care Act and further expand health care access for American families:

“I’m honored to join President Biden and former President Obama today to help even more families gain affordable health care under the Affordable Care Act,” said Carper. “Despite countless Republican attempts to repeal key provisions of the health care law, the ACA is based on shared principles that Republicans like the late Senator John Chafee and former Governor Mitt Romney have been proposing for years. And we can see clearly the outstanding success of this landmark legislation — in 12 years, the ACA has lowered costs and expanded access to quality care for millions of Americans, and led to the largest drop in our nation’s uninsured rate in four decades.

“The ACA isn’t perfect — it wasn’t perfect when we crafted it, and it isn’t today. But I like to say if something isn’t perfect, let’s make it better. And when it comes to our health care system, we should always be striving to make it work better for all Americans. Today’s executive order is another step in making our health care system better serve families in the First State and across the country.”

