Three Nominees Forwarded for the District Court Judge in the First Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Judge in the First Judicial District (consisting of Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer counties) provided the following three names for the Governor’s consideration: David J. A. Bargen, Adams; Zachary L. Blackman, Lincoln; and Shaylene M. Smith, Crete.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Saline County, Wilber, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Vicky L. Johnson.