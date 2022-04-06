Submit Release
News Search

There were 609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,870 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

CANADA, May 4 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders discussed the urgent humanitarian crisis and the importance of an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine. The Prime Minister condemned the deliberate targeting of civilians by Russian forces. The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince agreed on the need to work together to mitigate the global economic impacts resulting from the invasion of Ukraine. The Prime Minister invited the Crown Prince to participate in the “Stand Up For Ukraine” campaign pledging event on April 9, which the Prime Minister is convening with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in order to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced people.

The two leaders noted the close relationship between Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reflected in the recent visit by the Governor General of Canada to the UAE from March 17 to 19. The Prime Minister reiterated Canada’s condemnation of the recent Houthis attacks on the UAE and congratulated the Crown Prince for the successful conclusion of Expo 2020. The Prime Minister also thanked the Crown Prince for the UAE’s support to Afghan refugees. The leaders agreed to continue strengthening bilateral relations between Canada and the UAE.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince agreed to continue cooperating in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the war’s impact on global food security and energy supplies.

You just read:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.