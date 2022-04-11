Selwyn Whitehead Leading the Way in Wealth and Debt Management Law
Selwyn Whitehead, Owner of Law Offices of Selwyn D. Whitehead, join other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Selwyn Whitehead has a unique approach with her practice helping her clients with Leading Wealth and Debt Management solutions. A great strategist for her clients, and a great interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Selwyn Whitehead, Owner of Law Offices of Selwyn D. Whitehead for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Selwyn Whitehead joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Law Offices of Selwyn D. Whitehead
Protect your assets with the help of the legal attorney services of Selwyn Whitehead in Oakland, California. I’m a Bay Area attorney whose practice focuses on helping my clients manage their wealth through effective estate and tax planning and/or manage their debt through debt restructuring or bankruptcy. I produce and host a radio talk show about bankruptcy, taxation, trust and estates and real estate law called "Selwyn's Law" that airs on KDIA and KDYA on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.
I can help clients facing foreclosure, vehicle repossession or the burden of taces or unsecured debts. Get the help you need when dealing with the IRS, or when you need a thoughtful estate plan. Before going into private practice, I managed a group of attorneys and paraprofessionals in Fireman's Fund Insurance Company's Claims Department, where I was responsible for auditing the claims and case handling practices, performance, fees, and expenses of outside defense counsel.
Selwyn Whitehead joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Selwyn Whitehead discusses the newest offerings of Law Offices of Selwyn D. Whitehead, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Selwyn Whitehead joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Selwyn Whitehead was amazing. The success of Law Offices of Selwyn D. Whitehead is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Selwyn Whitehead on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Law Offices of Selwyn D. Whitehead. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Selwyn Whitehead who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Selwyn Whitehead”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
