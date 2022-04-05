Submit Release
Launch of the Italian translation of the World Water Development Report 2022 by Fondazione UniVerde

The event was organized by Fondazione UniVerde in collaboration with the Italian Institute for Environmental Policy Studies. These organizations support the translation of the World Water Development Report in Italian since 2018.

The presentation of the Report made by WWAP Coordinator, Ms. Michela Miletto, was the starting point of the debate among the representatives of the Italian institutions, private sector and civil society invited to the event.

During the event, that focused on the challenges and opportunities offered by groundwater resources in a world where water scarcity is increasing, the Deputy Minister for Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility of Italy, Ms. Bellachioma, highlighted the need to increase public funding towards strategic infrastructures for water supply to mitigate the impacts of climate change and preserve our water resources.

