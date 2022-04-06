AWARD-WINNING REAL ESTATE MENTOR RUDY LIRA KUSUMA FEATURED ON COVER OF “THE TOP 100 PEOPLE IN REAL ESTATE” MAGAZINE
We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing real estate companies nationwide!”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of The Top 100 Magazine’s 15-year celebration issue, California-based real estate leader Rudy Lira Kusuma was prominently featured this month on the cover of 2022 The Top 100 People in Real Estate. In his role as the Chief Executive Officer of the one of the fast-growing companies in North America, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), Kusuma has helped numerous clients find their dream homes with his unique, transparent strategy, while also helping people to grow and develop their dream careers as successful real estate professionals.
— Rudy Lira Kusuma
YHSGR in California was founded in 2019, and Kusuma closely followed the Quantum Leap System business model to grow the business. At the core of the company is a promise to put clients first, while also improving communities through second-mile service, innovative systems and charitable giving. YHSGR fulfills its clients’ wishes by showing them homes that are listed online, as well as homes that are hard to find online.
In growing his business, Kusuma has also focused on recruiting and developing new real estate agents. The company’s lead generation and marketing system makes it easier for real estate agents to maintain a solid pipeline–eliminating the painful cold calling process. YHSGR also offers real estate agents extensive training opportunities on how to negotiate, collect own fees, and offer industry-leading service to customers. Because of this, real estate agents at YHSGR financially outperform agents at competitive firms.
"We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing real estate companies nationwide,” said Kusuma. “If you're looking to buy or sell a home, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is there for you every step of the way. You can count on knowledgeable agents with performance guarantees that are ready to handle every situation, giving you the peace of mind that you made the perfect choice in a real estate agent and company.”
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR)
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Founded by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/.
