Giorgio Germont’s “Cartas a mi amante rayo azul” is a heartfelt book that shows readers the true essence of love.
He considered it his blessing and his privilege to be immersed in feelings of love every day as he tells the story of his relationship with Violetta.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Cartas A Mi Amante Rayo Azul” a must-read story of a man who faces dilemmas and unsettlement in his daily life as a surgeon. In the midst of his life’s crisis, he considered his conundrum ass his blessing and privilege to be immersed in feelings of love. “Cartas a mi amante rayo azul”” is the creation of published author Giorgio Germont, a freelance writer who has published seven books. His interests include history, literature, and the world.
— Giorgio Germont
Germont writes, “This love story depicts the life of a man who made very intense romantic commitments, whatever the consequences. It makes a strong reference to the September 11 attacks of 2001. The Towers tragedy becomes an important event in the life of the lovers, the main characters of the book.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Germont’s new book is a testament that love really conquers all, no matter how many challenges may come along the way.
Through this book, the author shows how and what love should be. Here, readers may understand what really genuine love is.
From the author:
"We have a big lesson to learn from the complex romantic attachments of Alfredo who is in love in the strongest measure of this, the most important of all human feelings. He faces dilemmas and unsettlement and he faces blood, sweat, tears and death in his daily endeavors as a surgeon. Deep inside he is no different than any other man, this doctor. He considered it his blessing and his privilege to be immersed in feelings of love every day as he tells the story of his relationship with Violetta. His quandaries are commonplace but he is a man who loves without measure. Did he understand the message of his destiny himself? Maybe he did, maybe he was oblivious to it but he never doubted his course of action, he is a man on fire. " - Giorgio Germont
