ViaPath Technologies Announces Tony Lowden as New Vice President of Reintegration and Community Engagement

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies, a leading global technology company that is focused on connecting people, today announced that former White House Re-entry Czar Tony Lowden has joined the company as Vice President of Reintegration & Community Engagement, effective April 4.

“I am extremely excited that Tony will be joining the ViaPath team.” said ViaPath CEO Deb Alderson, “His experiences and expertise will be invaluable as we further enhance the services we provide to justice-impacted individuals to successfully reintegrate into their communities.”

Lowden brings more than 20 years of experience on the local, state, and national levels, assisting criminal justice-involved individuals with opportunities for successful outcomes. In his role, He will provide leadership and vision for the continuous expansion of interactive reintegration services to not only prepare incarcerated youths and adults for life after release, but for them to successfully reintegrate into and remain in their communities as contributing members of society.

Lowden’s most recent position was as the Chaplain for the Secret Service in southwest Georgia, as well as the Pastor of former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. He was appointed by the White House in 2020 as the Executive Director of the Federal Interagency Council on Crime Prevention and Improving Reentry.

Prior to that, in 2012, he was appointed by Georgia’s Governor Nathan Deal as the State Charter School Commissioner. He has also served as the Project Coordinator for the Justice Reinvestment Initiative and as the Director of Faith and Justice Initiative for the Governor’s Office of Transition Support and Reentry in Georgia. Having a passion for assisting at-risk youth, Lowden founded and is the former Executive Director of STONE Academy, an after-school enrichment program for at-risk children in the Macon-Bibb County, Georgia area.

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath provides advanced communications and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, and enable successful reentry for 1.6 million incarcerated individuals. ViaPath is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more, please visit www.viapath.com.