New Music - Chip Z’nuff Solo Album Perfectly Imperfect
Perfectly Imperfect is Chip Z’Nuff’s latest collection of rock tracks that celebrates his influences and accomplishments throughout a long career.
All songs are written as I see the world through my rose-colored glasses. It’s my love letter to the new generation.”ROSELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hard rock musician and radio personality Chip Z’Nuff recently released his latest rock music offering - Perfectly Imperfect (Frontiers Music SRL).
— Chip Z'Nuff
This new solo album offers pop music sensibility and memorable hooks with an old-school hard rock attitude.
Z’nuff is well known for being one of the co-founders of the popular Chicago rock band Enuff Z'Nuff.
Making an impact on MTV with colorful videos “New Thing” and “Fly High Michelle,” the band also became a favorite of infamous nationally syndicated radio deejay Howard Stern.
Most songs for Perfectly Imperfect were written by Chip, except for “Heaven In A Bottle,” which is an older track written with former Enuff Z'Nuff vocalist Donnie Vie.
Another exception is ''Honaloochie Boogie”, originally performed in the ’70s by glam rockers Mott The Hoople (“All the Young Dudes,” “All the Way from Memphis”).
Perfectly Imperfect includes guest appearances from guitarist Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), drummers Steven Adler (Adler's Appetite, ex-Guns 'N Roses), and Daxx Neilsen (Cheap Trick), as well as current Enuff Z’nuff guitarist Daniel Hill.
Daxx Neilsen is not only the current drummer for Cheap Trick, but his father Rick is a founding member.
"All songs are written as I see the world through my rose-colored glasses. It’s my love letter to the new generation," says Z'Nuff.
More about Chip Z’nuff:
Chip Z’Nuff is an American singer, songwriter, bassist, producer, and radio personality. Having founded the popular glam rock band Enuff Z’Nuff in 1984 in the illustrious city of Chicago, the band saw its self-titled major-label debut released in the summer of 1989.
Chip has released over twenty albums with Enuff Z’Nuff, as well as having toured with the likes of notorious rock acts such as Missing Persons, Steven Adler, Cheap Trick, Poison, The Tragically Hip, Foreigner, Alice Cooper, REO Speedwagon, Ace Frehley, among others.
This Grammy-nominated artist has produced dozens of records throughout his robust career. In addition to Howard Stern, Enuff Z’nuff has been promoted by former late-night television host David Letterman.
The band's previous album is the acclaimed Hardrock Nite - a hard rock interpretation of Beatles (and Beatles-related) songs.
In addition to writing, recording, and touring with Enuff Z'Nuff, Chip also currently hosts The Monsters of Rock radio show on the Dash Radio Network - playing the finest hits in hard rock and heavy metal to a collective audience of over 800,000.
Perfectly Imperfect is released worldwide by Frontiers Music SRL. It's available on most major music websites, including iMusic, Amazon, and Spotify.
The label is home to popular hard rock acts Tokyo Motorfist (Ted Poley, Steve Brown from Trixter), Jeff Scott Soto, Stryper, Whitesnake, and dozens more acts spanning many rock music generations.
Perfectly Imperfect has also received positive reviews from websites Music Food and Life, Danger Dog Music, Rock Pit, and Get Ready to Rock.
Enuff Z’nuff will begin a national tour in Spring 2022.
Chip Z'nuff - Heaven in a Bottle