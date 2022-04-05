Governor Ivey Signs Numeracy Act into Law, Strengthening Alabama’s Focus on Reading and Math

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 171, the Alabama Numeracy Act, into law. The Numeracy Act, sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr (R – SD3) and Rep. Alan Baker (R – HD66), is a strategic approach to improving mathematics achievement. In 2019, Governor Ivey and the State Board of Education eliminated Common Core from Alabama’s mathematics standards, and with the governor’s signature, this legislation eradicates these standards once and for all. Upon signing SB171, Governor Ivey issued the following statement:

“Literacy and numeracy are the blocking and tackling of education, plain and simple. For our students to have positive educational outcomes and to have success later in life, we must ensure proficiency in both reading and math is achieved. That is why, here in Alabama, we are focusing on what matters, and that is core instruction – not any of the other nonsense. Alabama parents wholeheartedly agree with that.

“We cannot accept passing our students along without the proper foundation as the status quo, and that is why I have proudly signed the Alabama Numeracy Act into law. This strategic, targeted and wise investment in our children will provide necessary resources, will include high-quality instruction and will keep our schools accountable. The Alabama Numeracy Act delivers on my commitment to place the same sense of urgency on math as we rightfully have on reading.

“Students will not only understand how to find an answer, but will have the mathematical reasoning needed for the in-demand STEM jobs in Alabama.”

###