Patriotism among communities as the motivation for nation building

Patriotism is a feeling of love towards one’s own country which joins people and brings them together.”PURI, ORISSA, INDIA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia has been actively involved in the empowerment of the Chaurasia-Tamboli community. He leads, the Akhil Bharatiya Adarsh Chaurasia Mahasabha, which is an organization known to work for the upliftment of all marginalized sections of the Chaurasia community through various initiatives and programs. Members of the Chaurasia community are largely involved in agriculture and betel trade/farming. It is the goal of the community to contribute towards nation building and national development.
Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia believes that each community plays an important role in nation building and it is when all communities work together that large scale progress of a society happens.
When asked about his vision, Mr. Chaurasia said “We are a nation of hard-working people. Our community is also known for their hard work and honesty. We are one of the oldest and largest communities which are still following traditional values and practices. This comes from our love for our country. With the organization, we try to bring people together and help each other in identifying existing problems as well as finding new opportunities. We make plans to take collective actions after identifying collective problems. We have developed a system where we use our social structure and collective resources to address social problems or issues which affect our society. I believe that healthy communities are the building blocks of a healthy nation.”
Patriotism drives communities towards nation building
Patriotism is a feeling of love towards one’s own country which joins people and brings them together. It is logical to say that we cannot love our country without loving the people who live in it. It is the people who make a nation. So, in other words, patriotism is also a feeling of loving the citizens of our country. This promotes a feeling of togetherness and gives everyone a common goal of contributing towards the betterment and development of the nation. If the people within a community are united and loyal towards the country, they will naturally be able to live in harmony with each other. This will further accelerate the process of development and national progress.
The Akhil Bharatiya Adarsh Chaurasia Mahasabha is known to have true patriots as its leaders who have dedicated their lives towards the development of their community, therefore always contributing towards the development of the country.
One of the leaders of the organization said at one of the community events “A truly patriotic community is built by people who actively take part in the progress of their community, therefore contributing to the progress of the whole nation. This means that no work or goal is small and everything adds up to contribute towards nation building if it is done with love for one’s own nation. It is the love for the nation that ties our community with its roots. The Chaurasia community has been engaged in betel farming since centuries and we are trying to carry on our tradition. It is the feeling of patriotism and love for our country which drives our youth to carry on this ancient tradition and also live by traditional values which make our culture so great. This is why we try to ensure that the youth of our community is motivated towards the development of the community and the nation. India is a nation where we have the largest working young population so it is truly a land of endless possibilities.”
Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia has a vision that if all members of each community in India are empowered and are given the resources to meet their true potential, the progress of our country will be limitless. He imagines a country where each citizen works with pride and love for the nation.
Mr. Ramesh Lakhulal Chaurasia is a successful businessman, a philanthropist and a social worker. He is the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Adarsh Chaurasia Mahasabha.
