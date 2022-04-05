Submit Release
Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc. Posts Record March 2022 and 17% increase in Fundings for Q1 2022.

Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc., a leader in transportation equipment financing, reported record monthly fundings for March 2022 of $20,091,000. CFF funded 243 transactions with an average transaction size of $82,679. Additionally, Q1 2022 fundings were $52,375,000, up from $44,536,000 in Q1 2021, a year over year increase of 17.6%.

"We are all aware of the continued inflation concerns within our economy and the transportation and logistics industries.” said Matt Manero, Founder and President of CFF. “However, despite inflation hitting fuel, equipment prices and interest rates, our team continues to focus the fundamentals required to serve our clients and grow our business. Our consistent results are the result of attacking issues head on, being niche experts and staying committed to our company culture.” Continued Manero.

About Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc.
Founded in 1995, privately held and located in Dallas, TX, CFF offers financing products to the end users of transportation equipment within four primary industries of trucking, towing, construction, and delivery vehicles.
Learn more about CFF at www.cffnationwide.com and watch our corporate HQ video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CESopqUgAns

Matt Manero
Commercial Fleet Financing, Inc.
+1 972-247-8447
email us here
