NYC IT Company Helps Prepare Businesses for Return to Office After Pandemic
New York Computer Help steps outside the typical IT service industry by offering monthly subscriptions for computer warranty
As employees in New York and across the country are shifting to hybrid work or full-time in the office after the pandemic, many are in need of computer repairs after years of working from home.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Computer Help, a NYC-based IT company built to disrupt the IT industry by offering unique a la carte services, is helping businesses who are returning to the office after the COVID-19 pandemic by offering an innovative, subscription-type warranty for computer products.
Traditionally, IT managers who supply employees with laptops, desktops or tablets must handle tech issues with manufacturers; often enduring lengthy customer support phone calls, troubles diagnosing the problem, waiting for parts, two to four week turnaround times, and acting as the coordinator between dispatch and the employee.
Instead of pricey and time consuming “as needed” IT claims through tech manufacturers, or having to upgrade to all new equipment; New York Computer Help offers complete white glove computer warranty support for just $15 per computer on a monthly basis.
The company has two comprehensive computer repair centers in NYC that are well equipped to handle all types of issues, from coffee spills and cracked screens to hard drive replacements and data recovery. The company also accepts mail-ins from businesses outside the New York area.
“As employees in New York and across the country are shifting to hybrid work or full-time in the office after the pandemic, many are in need of computer repairs after years of working from home,” said Joe Silverman, CEO of New York Computer Help. “We encourage IT managers to avoid the headaches of repair claims with Dell, HP or Apple and utilize our repair services and new monthly warranty option. You’ll have just one IT support vendor, fast and reliable customer service, and a warranty budget that is easily forecastable. Not only does it save time, it puts money back into your company’s pocket.”
New York Computer Help recently announced a new contract with a French company that has offices across the United States, for 5,000 computers including MacBooks, iMacs, Lenovo, Dell laptops, and Microsoft Surface tablets.
This welcome addition is part of the company’s growing roster of thousands of businesses and individual IT services, demonstrating its success in further disrupting the IT industry and offering a unique service for businesses looking for a non-traditional way of handling IT issues.
