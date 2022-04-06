City Vision Limited To Trial Its Facial Recognition Technology To Track COVID-19 Cases
HONG KONG, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Vision Limited will soon roll out a trial project to deploy its biometric facial recognition technology to track the movement of individuals infected with the coronavirus.
According to a recent business plan released by City Vision Limited, the pilot project will employ the company's AI algorithms and face recognition technology to analyze footage recorded by CCTV cameras to monitor an infected person's movements, individuals they had close contact with, and whether or not they were wearing a protective mask.
Governments across the globe have turned to cutting-edge technologies and expanded legal powers to try to halt the tide of COVID-19 infections. China, Russia, India, Poland, Japan, and a number of U.S. states are among the governments to have launched or at least trialed facial recognition technology for tracking COVID-19 patients.
"Often, it takes hours to analyze a single CCTV footage. Using our technology, City Super Vision, will complete that analysis in an instant," said Yu Huang, Chief Technology Officer at City Vision Limited. "Our technology is also designed to address the issue that tracing teams have to rely heavily on the testimony of COVID-19 patients, who are not always accurate about their actions and whereabouts," he added.
City Super Vision will simultaneously monitor up to ten people in five to ten minutes, reducing the time spent on manual work, which takes roughly half an hour to one hour, to trace one person.
According to the City Vision Limited business plan, the trial project has enlisted a team of around ten staff at an undisclosed public area to use the AI-powered recognition system. The project will take approximately two months to complete. If it has achieved its objectives, it has been successful. That is, the technology has shown its effectiveness, government departments employ the technology and start to use it.
About City Vision Limited
City Vision Limited is a venture-backed startup developing biometric face recognition technology for smart cities. The company will provide facial recognition solutions for the most challenging conditions to empower organizations with maximum safety and smarter living environments.
Media Contact
Mr. George Tai, Investor Relations & Market Strategy
Telephone | +852 5803 1617
Email Address | george.tai@citysupervision.com
Investor Relations | Shun Kwong Commercial Building,
8 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.
SOURCE: CITY VISION LIMITED
George Tai
According to a recent business plan released by City Vision Limited, the pilot project will employ the company's AI algorithms and face recognition technology to analyze footage recorded by CCTV cameras to monitor an infected person's movements, individuals they had close contact with, and whether or not they were wearing a protective mask.
Governments across the globe have turned to cutting-edge technologies and expanded legal powers to try to halt the tide of COVID-19 infections. China, Russia, India, Poland, Japan, and a number of U.S. states are among the governments to have launched or at least trialed facial recognition technology for tracking COVID-19 patients.
"Often, it takes hours to analyze a single CCTV footage. Using our technology, City Super Vision, will complete that analysis in an instant," said Yu Huang, Chief Technology Officer at City Vision Limited. "Our technology is also designed to address the issue that tracing teams have to rely heavily on the testimony of COVID-19 patients, who are not always accurate about their actions and whereabouts," he added.
City Super Vision will simultaneously monitor up to ten people in five to ten minutes, reducing the time spent on manual work, which takes roughly half an hour to one hour, to trace one person.
According to the City Vision Limited business plan, the trial project has enlisted a team of around ten staff at an undisclosed public area to use the AI-powered recognition system. The project will take approximately two months to complete. If it has achieved its objectives, it has been successful. That is, the technology has shown its effectiveness, government departments employ the technology and start to use it.
About City Vision Limited
City Vision Limited is a venture-backed startup developing biometric face recognition technology for smart cities. The company will provide facial recognition solutions for the most challenging conditions to empower organizations with maximum safety and smarter living environments.
Media Contact
Mr. George Tai, Investor Relations & Market Strategy
Telephone | +852 5803 1617
Email Address | george.tai@citysupervision.com
Investor Relations | Shun Kwong Commercial Building,
8 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.
SOURCE: CITY VISION LIMITED
George Tai
CITY VISION LIMITED
email us here