Governor Ducey Visits Arizona Humane Society, Announces $1.27 Million

Funding Will Protect Vulnerable Pets, Support Kids In Need

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced $1.27 million for the Arizona Humane Society to protect pets when owners are facing instability and during natural disasters, and to connect at-risk youth with educational programs involving animals.

The Governor announced the funding during a tour of the Arizona Humane Society Sunnyslope Campus in Phoenix.

“The Arizona Humane Society has helped get many animals into safe, loving homes,” said Governor Ducey. “Last year when many Arizona communities and families experienced devastation from wildfires and flooding, the Humane Society acted quickly to protect pets and provide shelter. I’m grateful to the team at the Humane Society for their hard work and dedication to supporting our communities and protecting pets.”

Today’s funding supports Humane Society programs that provide foster care services for pets whose owners are facing instability or emergency situations, set up temporary shelters for pets during natural disasters, and engage youth in need with activities that help them grow.

Specifically, the Governor invested:

$700,000 for Project Away From Home to connect pet owners experiencing housing instability, financial crises, domestic violence situations or emergency hospitalization with temporary foster care for their pet until they get back on their feet.

$370,000 for Disaster Response & Emergency Rescue to fund a mobile pop-up shelter and kenneling system to take to natural disasters across Arizona and an additional rescue truck that features a special animal holding and air-conditioned box.

$200,000 for educational programming to reach 2,000 at-risk and special needs youth with hands-on activities that allow them to spend time with animals, learn about future career opportunities and spend time with peers.

When Arizona families were displaced from their homes last year due to wildfires and flooding, the Red Cross and Humane Society teamed up to provide shelter to Arizonans and their pets.

The Governor’s visit comes just before Arizona Gives Day, which starts at noon today and lasts 24 hours. Its purpose is to raise awareness about Arizona nonprofits and encourage giving.

