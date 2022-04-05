FIT Token Launches on Pancakeswap with Plans to Enter International Markets and the Metaverse
EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently launched ($FIT), one of the newest innovative cryptocurrencies on the market, aims to reward traders who are conscientious about their health. The team behind the FitScrypt token has created a system where gymgoers will earn tokens as they work out. The app uses geofencing to identify when someone is at the gym and rewards them with 100 tokens per 60 minutes of working out.
The developers launched their website and FIT Tokens on the Binance Smart Chain on March 10th, and traders can currently swap their tokens on Pancakeswap. Cryptocurrency traders can also buy FIT Tokens on the market as an alternative to using the app and working out. Traders can easily move FIT Tokens to their wallets and convert them to their preferred cryptocurrencies.
Enters Phase One
FIT Tokens will become available on more markets and reach major cryptocurrency exchanges as part of the first development phase. The FitScrypt team plans to work with major influencers and increase the userbase of their mobile app as they move into the second phase.
Available to both iOS and Android users, the app is a crucial component of this new cryptocurrency. Even novice cryptocurrency enthusiasts can easily earn FIT Tokens thanks to its user-friendly design. An auto-mining feature is especially helpful for those who would rather focus on their exercise routine than mobile devices. According to FitScrypt, users who keep a minimum balance of FIT Tokens in their account or lock up those tokens will receive bonuses.
Additionally, users will be able to use their FIT Tokens to pay for monthly gym memberships at some point in the future when it has reached an unspecified value. Users who maintain a balance of FIT tokens in the app will also qualify for special offers from FitScrypt partners.
Heading Soon to the Metaverse
The developers of FitScrypt realize the potential of cryptocurrency in virtual worlds, too. They plan to allow users to earn Fit Tokens when working out in virtual environments like the Metaverse. Instead of relying on geofencing, this feature will track the user's heart rate to reward them with FIT Tokens. According to FitScrypt, the combination of fitness and cryptocurrency within the Metaverse is still an untapped market. This ability makes the cryptocurrency among the first to benefit fitness fans who also participate in virtual reality. This is excellent news for anyone who works out mainly in a home gym or supplements their gym routines with at-home exercise.
Investors can contact FitScrypt at contact@fitscrypt.com.
Caroline Hunter
The developers launched their website and FIT Tokens on the Binance Smart Chain on March 10th, and traders can currently swap their tokens on Pancakeswap. Cryptocurrency traders can also buy FIT Tokens on the market as an alternative to using the app and working out. Traders can easily move FIT Tokens to their wallets and convert them to their preferred cryptocurrencies.
Enters Phase One
FIT Tokens will become available on more markets and reach major cryptocurrency exchanges as part of the first development phase. The FitScrypt team plans to work with major influencers and increase the userbase of their mobile app as they move into the second phase.
Available to both iOS and Android users, the app is a crucial component of this new cryptocurrency. Even novice cryptocurrency enthusiasts can easily earn FIT Tokens thanks to its user-friendly design. An auto-mining feature is especially helpful for those who would rather focus on their exercise routine than mobile devices. According to FitScrypt, users who keep a minimum balance of FIT Tokens in their account or lock up those tokens will receive bonuses.
Additionally, users will be able to use their FIT Tokens to pay for monthly gym memberships at some point in the future when it has reached an unspecified value. Users who maintain a balance of FIT tokens in the app will also qualify for special offers from FitScrypt partners.
Heading Soon to the Metaverse
The developers of FitScrypt realize the potential of cryptocurrency in virtual worlds, too. They plan to allow users to earn Fit Tokens when working out in virtual environments like the Metaverse. Instead of relying on geofencing, this feature will track the user's heart rate to reward them with FIT Tokens. According to FitScrypt, the combination of fitness and cryptocurrency within the Metaverse is still an untapped market. This ability makes the cryptocurrency among the first to benefit fitness fans who also participate in virtual reality. This is excellent news for anyone who works out mainly in a home gym or supplements their gym routines with at-home exercise.
Investors can contact FitScrypt at contact@fitscrypt.com.
Caroline Hunter
FitScrypt
contact@fitscrypt.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other