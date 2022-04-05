Submit Release
ADOT detectives bust dealer salesman committing theft against employers and customers

Used vehicles for salePHOENIX – Detectives with ADOT’s Office of Inspector General have arrested a car dealer employee for allegedly committing numerous thefts against his Phoenix-based car dealership and its customers.

Eduardo Rodriguez was employed at a few used car dealerships in Phoenix. He sold dealership cars to customers and after collecting cash payments, the allegations include that Rodriguez kept payments instead of turning them into his employer. Additionally, Rodriguez would sell the same car to more than one customer and pocket the cash payments. He would also sell customers bogus warranty policies. 

All three dealerships eventually discovered the numerous thefts he had committed and contacted ADOT’s Office of Inspector General. ADOT detectives learned Rodriguez purchased a vehicle from one of the dealers he worked for and financed it. A few days after buying the vehicle with the provided financing, Rodriguez sold the vehicle privately to an unsuspecting victim. Because Rodriguez defaulted on the loan, his former employer was required to buy it back. 

ADOT detectives also discovered the other instances of theft against the dealerships and customers. Rodriguez was arrested and charged with fraud schemes, theft and forgery. 

Generally speaking, when it comes to buying a used vehicle either from a used car dealer or in a private sale, ADOT recommends taking time and asking lots of questions and doing your research. There are no dumb questions in a big purchase like this. If the seller is acting suspiciously, being evasive or uncooperative, walk away. Take the time to find the right purchase.

Tips can be found on ADOT’s website at azdot.gov/CarBuyingTips

