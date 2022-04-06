Safely and Party Squasher Partner to Protect Short Term Rental Property Owners Before, During, and After Guest Visits
Companies Launch New Offer to Accelerate Protection
As the short term rental industry professionalizes, the winning formula for property managers is to use the best technology to deliver quality guest experiences while maintaining low delivery costs.”MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueZoo Inc., maker of Party Squasher, the first occupancy measurement technology designed expressly for short-term rental properties, recently announced the extension of the SafePro owner protection program and welcomed a new guest screening and insurance partner, Safely. Today, Safely and Party Squasher launched an exclusive offer for property owners to deliver simple, fast, and affordable protection.
— Fred Renard
Safely's insurance covers up to $1,000,000, and their guest screening process includes criminal background checks, data analytics, and leverages Safely's database of guests who have broken house rules or damaged properties. Similarly, the Party Squasher system anonymously monitors guest occupancy and alerts property managers when large gatherings and potential parties are brewing.
“While robust guest screening and meaningful insurance coverage are important components of your protection, bad actors can still slip through the cracks.'' said Lui King, COO of Safely. “It’s critical to also establish robust monitoring during the stay. We are thrilled to announce this new promotion with Party Squasher to help property managers protect themselves before, during, and after guest visits.”
“As the short term rental industry professionalizes, the winning formula for property managers is to use the best technology to deliver quality guest experiences while maintaining low delivery costs,” said Fred Renard, SVP of Sales at BlueZoo. “Party Squasher sensors are better than costly monitoring by humans and better than noise monitoring sensors that are easily disabled and are notoriously prone to false alarms. Safely’s use of AI in guest screening and their expertise in specialized insurance designed expressly for short term rentals are exactly the types of technologies property managers seek as core to this winning formula.”
“It is critical to screen guests, monitor your property, and establish a safety net of insurance in case something unexpected happens,” said Jennifer Chan, Operations Manager at the Maimon Group, a luxury home rental business with more than 50 properties in Southern California. “As a Party Squasher and Safely user already, it's clear that they provide the best technical solutions and we love that they are working together. Even without this new promotion it makes sense to use both, but with the promotion it is really a no brainer.”
The partnership launches the Party Squasher and Safely Loyalty program with special incentives for customers of both companies.
To learn more about Safely, Party Squasher, or the new loyalty program go to:
https://www.partysquasher.com/partners/#safely
About Party Squasher:
Party Squasher products are dedicated to protecting properties, hosts, and guests in the short-term rental ecosystem. Party Squasher is a product family from Wi-Fi innovator BlueZoo Inc, a Silicon Valley-based technology company that delivers foot traffic analytics products, including occupancy measurement. BlueZoo’s other product families deliver solutions to the insurance, hospitality, advertising, and real estate industries. BlueZoo has deployed thousands of sensors to hundreds of customers throughout the world. BlueZoo is funded by Fusion Fund and its advanced technology is protected by six USPTO patents.
About Safely:
Safely is the premier provider of short-term rental protection. With rigorous guest screening and comprehensive short-term rental insurance, Safely helps homeowners and property managers grow revenue, reduce risk, and confidently provide a better guest experience. Based in Atlanta, Safely has protected over $60 billion in homeowner liability over more than 1 million guest nights since its inception.
