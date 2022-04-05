Inspections Rescheduled on I-81 Bridges Over Route 641 (Trindle Road), in Middlesex Township, Cumberland County

04/05/2022

Harrisburg, PA – The inspections planned for this week on the Interstate 81 bridges over Route 641 (Trindle Road) just east of Carlisle in Middlesex Township, Cumberland County, have been postponed due to inclement weather.

This work was previously scheduled for 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM Thursday, April 7, but will now be performed during the same hours on Thursday, April 21.

Traffic on Route 641 will be restricted to one lane in each direction under the bridges during work hours. The lane restrictions will start on the westbound side, then switch to the eastbound side.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.