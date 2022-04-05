MZ to promote the first edition of Canada Day
Broadcast live, the event will feature options to go public on the Canadian Securities ExchangeSãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadcast live, the event will feature options to go public on the Canadian Securities Exchange
Leader in investor relations solutions, MZ will promote the first edition of the Canada Day on April 05, at 4:00 p.m. Held in partnership with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the event aims to introduce investments options on the Canadian stock exchange to Brazilian investors. Broadcast live through the MZ Portal, the event will be attended by Barrington Miller, CSE’s Director; Peter Simeon, Corporate Commercial and Securities Lawyer; and Corey Giasson, President and CEO of MustGrow Biologics Corp.
According to Amanda Munhoz, MZ’s partner, relevant topics that contribute to the market will be addressed in the event, so as to bring Brazilian companies closer to the Canadian market.
“Canada has the world’s largest number of publicly held companies per capita and a strong culture of investing in the capital markets. There are currently no barriers to seeking new investors, and the Canadian market is very friendly,” she assessed.
Barrington Miller, CSE’s Director, explained that the Canadian market has a lot to offer to Brazilian companies, such as access to an ecosystem oriented to supporting the initial stages of venture capital. Additionally, he added, Canada can operate as a platform with access to U.S. capital and other international markets. Miller explained that the profile of the companies listed on the Canadian stock exchange varies widely.
“CSE currently has companies of various profiles and at different stages, ranging from startups to large consolidated corporations. There is a large contingent of mining and mineral exploration, and our cannabis sector is robust. Technology companies have been growing constantly. We also have various plant-based protein, e-sports, and blockchain companies,” he concluded.
About MZ
MZ (mzgroup.com) is the largest and leading global player of investor relations (IR) solutions. Founded in 1999, the Company has surpassed the mark of 2,000 websites published, currently serving over 800 companies and investment management firms listed on 12 stock exchanges. With the purpose of empowering IR strategies, MZ delivers innovative technologies and exceptional customer service, ensuring long-term partnerships.
Amanda Munhoz
MZ
+55 11 98521-4204
amanda.munhoz@mzgroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn