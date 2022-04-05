Cloud Billing Market 2021: Analysis by Product Types & Applications; Industry Top Players, Regions & Market Overview
The growing need for strong cloud billing tools and government initiatives are boosting the demand for the market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cloud Billing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Cloud billing ensures cost-efficiency as they reduce the IT infrastructure and resources, which leads to the adoption of these services. It also offers various benefits such as increased transparency in charging and billing processes, virtualized workplaces, simplified operations, flexibility to upscale, and enhanced performance. The use of cloud billing improves the record-keeping procedure, which makes it faster to access and also provides the ability to access information from anywhere.
The increasing popularity of service-oriented culture and consumer-oriented services are fueling the demand for the product. The cloud billing services enable services that focus on both functional as well as non-functional requirements. An increase in demand for centralized and convergent billing solutions and a rise in demand for billing operations are propelling the growth of the market.
An increase in demand for real-time billing and maintenance of customer relationship management provides lucrative opportunities for the development of the cloud billing market.
Key participants include SAP, Oracle, Aria Systems, Recurly, Cerillion, ConnectWise, Salesforce, Zuora, Chargify, and AppDirect, among others.
Key Highlights from the Report
Cloud billing solutions are tools that are used to bill for cloud-based infrastructure and software. These solutions can be deployed on-premises or cloud themselves. The segment will hold a significant share of xx% in 2019.
A public cloud is a multi-tenant platform with millions of users. Large public clouds have complicated billing models. For e.g., AWS provides "on-demand instances,” which the company refers to as “pay as you go.”
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is a rapid computing infrastructure, managed and provisioned, over the internet. It swiftly scales up and down with demand, allowing one to pay for only what they use.
Regional Bifurcation of the Cloud Billing Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Emergen Research has segmented into the global Cloud Billing Market on the basis of component, billing type, deployment type, service model, organization size, vertical, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Solution
Services
Billing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Subscription
Usage-based
One-Time
Others
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Private
Public
Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
IaaS
PaaS
SaaS
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise
Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
BFSI
IT
Telecommunications
Education
Consumer Goods and Retail
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Others
Key Questions Answered by the Report:
Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?
What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?
What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Cloud Billing market?
What are the key product types and applications of the Cloud Billing industry?
ToC of the report:
Chapter 1: Market overview and scope
Chapter 2: Market outlook
Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic
Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations
Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry
Chapter 7: Regional analysis
Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type & applications
Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends
