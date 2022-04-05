Dr. Javier Montañez to Serve as Superintendent of Providence Schools through 2023-2024 School Year

Dr. Montañez, first named Interim Superintendent of Providence Schools in June 2021, has been a PPSD educator for more than two decades

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green today announced that the Rhode Island Department of Education will offer Dr. Javier Montañez the position of Superintendent of the Providence Public School Department for a term extending through the 2023-2024 school year.

“I fully support keeping Dr. Montañez in place as the head of the Providence Public School Department,” said Governor Dan McKee. “Like any other community, Providence needs leadership that understands its unique strengths and challenges. Having been a parent, grandparent, student, and educator in Providence schools, Javier knows exactly what our schools need and will work tirelessly to continue to move them forward.”

“Dr. Montañez has risen to the occasion as Acting Superintendent, and we’re grateful he has taken on this new role,” said Commissioner Infante-Green. “Dr. Montañez has provided the stability Providence needs and brings to the position a deep passion for serving the community. I have heard from educators, administrators, and — most importantly — students and families, all of whom have asked for Dr. Montañez to continue leading the district.”

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue working with the incredible students, families, and educators of the Providence Public School Department,” said Dr. Montañez. “Much has been done over the last few years to improve the conditions of schools in our city, but even more work lies ahead. I remain committed to finishing that work and building a world-class education system for every student in Providence.”

“Since appointed as Interim Superintendent, Dr. Montañez has proven himself an effective steward of our schools, and the Providence School Board is excited to continue working with him and supporting PPSD execute the Turnaround Action Plan,” said Providence School Board President Kinzel Thomas. “Over the next two years, we look forward to collaborating with Dr. Montañez and ensuring our school community’s voice is reflected in every decision moving forward.”

“Dr. Montañez is a great leader and will help ensure that Providence schools can provide a high-quality educational experience to every student,” said Rhode Island Council on K-12 Education Chair Patty DiCenso. “The Council will continue our careful oversight of the Providence turnaround effort reassured by the fact that it will be led by a long-time champion for the city’s students.”

Dr. Montañez has worked for the PPSD for over 25 years as a bilingual teacher, assistant principal and principal. He was first named Interim Superintendent of Providence in summer of 2021 and was later named Acting Superintendent for the 2021-2022 school year. He received a Masters of Education from Rhode Island College and a doctorate in educational leadership from Johnson & Wales University. Dr. Montañez’s new three-year contract will be retroactive to the 2021-2022 school year.

The announcement of Dr. Montañez’s appointment follows weeks of engagement of Providence education stakeholders by Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.