Sri Lanka Crisis: Demonstrators Call to Send Sri Lankan President to International Criminal Court (ICC) to Face Justice
Huge rallies are taking place against the Sri Lankan Government in the Capital City Colombo, triggered by economic crisis. Several demonstrators want the Government to resign and hold Government leaders to face justice by sending them to International Criminal Court (ICC).
Sri Lankan Government which won a land slide victory in the last election, lost its majority when several lawmakers deserted the Government. Several Cabinet Ministers also resigned, unable to face public anger due to raising cost of living and shortage of food and petrol. The country also descended into darkness in most of the nights due to power cuts.
Hospitals also face difficulties, cancelling non-essential surgeries. There are also concerns that some hospitals also close down.
The Government Medical Officers Association which represents over 16,000 doctors also announced that there is acute shortage of drugs. Failure to assure adequate and continuous supply of medicines will lead to the collapse of the health services, it said.
The anger is directed at the President Rajapaksa's family. President's brother is the Prime Minister.
As the crisis deepened, there are calls to hold a general election, way ahead of the schedule. Several Sri Lankan Embassies were also closed due to financial difficulty the government is facing.
Each day see more people joining the demonstrations.
A state of Emergency was declared but Nighttime curfews were defied by the public.
