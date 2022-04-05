BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center to Release Several Resources Ahead of Black Maternal Health Week
EINPresswire.com/ -- BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center, a catalyst to improve the well-being and prosperity in the Black community, has released new resources for pregnant individuals ahead of Black Maternal Health Week (BMHW).
“Black Maternal Health Week is a critical time to raise awareness, deepen the national conversation, and amplify all the great efforts being done in our minority communities to provide better maternal care”, said Shantay Davies-Balch, CEO and Founder of BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center. “The rates of black infant mortality and premature birth are staggeringly high and we are focused on bringing additional awareness and practical solutions to reduce them.”
“BLACK’s commitment to addressing the alarming rates of Black infant mortality has brought awareness and progress, towards improving both systemic and environmental issues that impact families in all aspects of life,” said Dr. Venise Curry, BLACK board member.
BMHW runs from April 11-17th and BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center has events planned to help get the word out about valuable new print and electronic resources that highlight fact-based findings. Materials range from statistics to solutions for better maternal care in the black community.
Individuals wishing to learn more or support BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center efforts are encouraged to visit its website and join the conversation on Facebook or Instagram.
ABOUT BLACK WELLNESS & PROSPERITY CENTER
Black Wellness & Prosperity Center is a catalyst to improve well-being and prosperity in the Black community with sustained efforts to improve Black Maternal and Child Health outcomes, and effectively unite and elevate the Black voice, and build sustainable infrastructure to strengthen Black capacity.
Headquartered in Fresno, CA BLACK Wellness & Prosperity Center serves families throughout California. For more information visit - www.blackwpc.org
